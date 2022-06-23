×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Lululemon Taps Runner and Transgender Rights Advocate Nikki Hiltz as New Ambassador

The professional middle-distance runner came out as transgender and nonbinary last year.

Lululemon x Nikki Hiltz ambassadorship
Lululemon Unveils Footwear Collection
Lululemon Unveils Footwear Collection
Lululemon Unveils Footwear Collection
Lululemon Unveils Footwear Collection
View ALL 13 Photos

Lululemon has revealed American pro middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz as its latest ambassador.

On Thursday, the brand announced it had added the athlete to its roster of ambassadors, stating that the brand shares mutual values with Hiltz, who identifies as nonbinary and transgender.

“I’m very excited about my partnership with Lululemon,” Hiltz said in a statement. “It’s so refreshing to unite with a brand that supports my work both on and off the track and understands that it’s more than just running fast. I’ve already won as long as I show up as myself.”

Hiltz also posted the news on their official Instagram account.

“I set out [at] the beginning of this year to find a sponsor who shared my same values when it came to community, authenticity, diversity and connection, a brand who understood that at the end of the day this sport is about so much more than just running fast,” they wrote in their caption. “@lululemon is that brand and I am so thrilled to be apart of such an incredible company 🌈 💜”

Last year, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Hiltz was a favorite to qualify for the women’s 1,500-meter race. They also tried out to run the women’s 800-meter. However, they fell short in qualifying and did not end up traveling to Japan for the coveted international sporting event.

In 2021, Hiltz also came out as transgender and nonbinary on the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

READ MORE HERE:

Lululemon Unveils Workout Hijabs

Lululemon, H&M Group Part of New $250M Fashion Climate Fund

Lululemon Beats Wall Street Expectations While Navigating Retail Headwinds

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Hot Summer Bags

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lululemon Taps Runner Nikki Hiltz as

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad