Lululemon to Outfit Team Canada Through 2028 Games

The retailer will dress athletes for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Lululemon Olympics
Lululemon will now outfit Team Canada. Courtesy Photo

Team Lululemon is now outfitting Team Canada

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based retailer revealed Thursday that it will design apparel and accessories for the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee for six years (or four games), starting with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022.

“As a Canadian and lifelong fan of the Games, I could not be prouder for Lululemon to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee,” Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer of Lululemon, said in a statement. “Supporting these incredible athletes as they prepare to compete on the world’s largest sporting stage and achieve their goals is a privilege. Through this partnership, all of us at Lululemon are honored to play our part to inspire, unite and transform the world through sport and share in this excitement alongside all of Canada.”

Lululemon Olympics
Lululemon will outfit Team Canada with apparel and accessories through 2028. Courtesy Photo

Of course, this isn’t the first time brands have been competing to dress athletes during the Olympic Games. Speedo, Kim Kardashian West’s Skims, Ralph Lauren and Kith, were just some of the names that made their way to the most recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Lululemon’s multiyear partnership will last until the Los Angeles 2028 Games and include outfits for all of Team Canada, including athletes, coaches and Mission team members during the Games, as well as clothing for the opening and closing ceremonies, media events and Athlete’s Village wear. The Team Canada athlete kit will be revealed next month. 

Starting today, the retailer is offering a selection of Team Canada apparel and accessories on its website and in Canadian-based Lululemon stores. The company said it will continue to add designs to the collection. 

“Lululemon is an iconic Canadian brand that always leads with athletes at its core — this partnership will be no different, giving Team Canada athletes a world-leading high-performance collection,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and secretary general, Canadian Olympic Committee.

Karen O’Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, added: “Through the work being done to ensure accessible and inclusive clothing, this is a partnership that will provide high-quality and stylish gear for Team Canada and also seek to promote and support sport for people of all abilities.”

