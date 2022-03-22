×
Lululemon Launches Tennis Collection

The collection follows other recent creations, such as footwear, mushroom bags and Olympic uniforms.

Lululemon tennis
Professional tennis player Leylah Fernandez in Lululemon's tennis collection. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon is gearing up for its latest match.

The athletic apparel, accessories and footwear brand will soon enter the tennis game with a new men’s and women’s tennis collection. 

Lululemon tennis
Pieces from Lululemon’s tennis collection. Courtesy Photo

“The new spring ‘22 lineup brings Lululemon’s signature designs and technical performance to the tennis court, to make even the toughest shots feel effortless,” the company said in a statement. 

Lululemon tennis
Lululemon’s inaugural tennis collection includes pieces for both men and women. Courtesy Photo

The collection, which includes an assortment of apparel and accessories, launches online and in select stores in North America on March 29, with more pieces coming this summer. Technical features include four-way stretch, “feather-light” fabrics, advanced wicking and quick-dry materials.

The retailer has enlisted Canadian professional tennis player Leylah Fernandez as an ambassador to wear Lululemon pieces on the court this season.

Lululemon Tennis
Leylah Fernandez wears Lululemon tennis apparel on the court. Courtesy Photo

“When I’m on the tennis court, I don’t want to think about anything that I’m wearing,” Fernandez said. “I’m just there to play tennis, to have fun and to put on a show for the people. When I put on Lululemon, I feel confident and ready to take on any challenge that’s in front of me.”

The tennis collection comes just weeks after the Vancouver-based firm unveiled its inaugural assortment of footwear. Other recent creations include Lululemon bags made from mushrooms and Team Canada’s outfits at the recent Olympic Games.

