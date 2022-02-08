Lululemon’s Mushroom Bags Are Here

Lululemon has finished preparing its latest creation — products made from mushrooms.

The Lululemon Barrel Duffle bag, made from Mylo, a renewable fungus that is the root sources of mushrooms. Courtesy Photo

Starting Tuesday, the Canadian athletic apparel and accessories retailer’s mushroom bags — or bags made from Mylo, a material that is said to look and feel like leather but is actually made from a renewable fungus that is the root structure of mushrooms — are available for sale online at lululemon.com. The bags are also on full display at select Lululemon stores in Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“The launch of our Mylo bags is an exciting milestone for Lululemon, as our guests can now experience the premium look and feel of this innovative, sustainable material firsthand,” said Sun Choe, chief product officer at Lululemon. “Our Lululemon Meditation and Yoga Mat bag and Lululemon Barrel Duffle bag, which feature Mylo, demonstrate our commitment to creating a healthier future through low-impact products, paired with the performance-driven and high-quality design we’re known for.”

Lululemon’s Mylo Meditation and Yoga Mat bag can be folded up and used as a floor mat. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon first revealed its plans to make mushrooms last summer, as part of the company’s continued push for sustainability. The two new products now for sale are the Lululemon Meditation and Yoga Mat bag, (which can be folded up and doubles as a floor mat), and the Lululemon Barrel Duffle bag. The bags retail for $238 and $328, respectively.

The Lululemon Barrel Duffle bag, made from Mylo. Courtesy Photo

One noticeable omission from the menu, however, are the mushroom-based yoga mats, which the company said it is not releasing at this time, despite its initial plans — and even creating a concept mat during its product development stages. Although the retailer added that concept designs of the mat “will be used to inform future designs featuring the [Mylo] material.”

The Lululemon Meditation and Yoga Mat bag, which is made from Mylo and can be folded and used as a floor mat. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, the brand was recently spotted in Beijing as the official outfitter of Team Canada (a job it will retain through 2028), debuting its bright red uniforms stamped with maple leafs, Lululemon logos and Canadian flags. Other product and category expansions include last year’s Like New resale program and Mirror’s new assortment of accessories, such as dumbbells and ankle weights. (Lululemon purchased the at-home fitness system in June 2020 for $500 million.)

In addition, the company has previously said it plans to roll out athletic , a new streetwear collaboration and an experiential store in Houston later this year.