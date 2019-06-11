ALL WOOL: The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team is going sustainable, switching synthetic fabrics with wool ones.

Starting immediately, the sailing team, which will compete in the America’s Cup, will wear uniforms exclusively crafted from fabrics made with wool through a partnership with The Woolmark Company.

The collaboration with the Australian company and the sailing team was revealed Tuesday during a press conference hosted at Pitti Uomo in Florence.



The uniforms, which the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew will sport during regattas, events and official activities, will include a waterproof jacket, a soft shell jacket, a polo shirt, a wet jacket, a blouson, a wetsuit and base layers, all crafted from natural renewable and biodegradable merino wool.

“Wool is not only perfect for tailoring, but it is also technical, as we showcase through this partnership,” said The Woolmark Company managing director Stuart McCullough.

“The first impression is that wool and the America’s Cup have nothing in common, but I have been extremely impressed by the innovative, high-tech materials you can achieve with wool,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of marketing and communication. “Wool is also a sustainable material which is something we have to consider for the future of the world.”

The first regatta of the the America’s Cup World Series will take place in Cagliari, Italy, next year and will be followed by a series of events in different locations culminating with the Prada Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021, which will decide the team admitted to the 36th America’s Cup, presented by Prada, bowing in March 2021.