EURO PRIDE: With the European elections taking place May 23 to 26, Italian quarterly men’s fashion magazine L’Uomo Vogue celebrates the old continent with a special issue hitting newsstands today.

The magazine tapped seven European photographers to shoot the seven different covers of the issue. Peter Lindbergh, for example, portrayed Vanessa Paradis as a Marianne of Europe. Annamarieke van Drimmelen lensed the Dutch canals as a metaphor of the system keeping Europe together. Andreas Larsson set his shoot on the Interrail trains. Robi Rodriguez chose a casting of real Spanish people. And Solve Sundsbo photographed Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, who plays the role of Governor Will Conway in “House of Cards.”

Among the different covers, there is one featuring Kofi Lawson, whose father chose to relocate from Ghana to Denmark when his son was a child. Artist Francesco Vezzoli reworked Guido Reni’s famous painting “The Rape of Europa.” In Vezzoli’s version, Europa’s tears reveal a portrait of French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, who is among the leaders of the fight against the European Union.

“To talk about Europe choosing to highlight what unites us instead of what divides us — to show the faces, the places, the stories, the dreams which make the European project still relevant,” said L’Uomo Vogue editor in chief Emanuele Farneti, explaining the idea behind the edition. “For this special issue we have brought together artists, photographers, writers who share our view that the founding fathers’ dream of peace and unity is far from dead — in fact it’s more relevant than ever, but it need to be fueled by beauty and emotion. At this sensitive time everybody needs to do their part, fashion included.”