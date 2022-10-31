×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Lupita Nyong’o Brings Power Dressing to Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in Ashlyn Jumpsuit With ‘Black Panther’ Cast

The actress was honored at the ceremony alongside Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Lupita Nyong'o attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2023
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2023
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2023
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 26 Photos

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing an elegant black-and-white ensemble.

For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeve white jumpsuit from Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection. It featured a crisscross fabric neckline and a black overlay bodice with a black bow at the center. The wide leg pants had a billowing, wide-leg effect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Lupita Nyong'o attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Lupita Nyong’o attends Ebony Power 100 in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GRO

Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection, designed by creative director and founder Ashlynn Park, was inspired by motherhood and the idea of “running around like crazy and grabbing whatever you can find to wear.” The designer is also a finalist for the 2022 LVMH Prize.

Related Galleries

Nyong’o was styled by her go-to collaborator, Micaela Erlanger. Erlanger has been the force behind some of Nyongo’s most notable looks, including her blue Prada dress that she wore when she won her 2014 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “12 Years a Slave.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Lupita Nyong'o attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Lupita Nyong’o attends Ebony Power 100 in Los Angeles on Oct. 29. Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GRO

Nyong’o went for a dramatic evening makeup look, with a glossy ruby-red lip, red blush and purple eye shadow with a smokey effect. For hair, she had curly tresses in the front and two buns on the top of her head reminiscent of the Japanese odango style.

Nyong’o is in the middle of promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where she is reprising her role as Nakia in the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” She joins returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke in the sequel, alongside newcomers Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira at Ebony Power 100 on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Vibe

The Ebony Power 100 Gala honors outstanding Black professionals across a variety of industries ranging from entertainment to business. This year’s honorees included the cast of “Black Panther,” Spike Lee, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lupita Nyong'o Wears Ashlyn Jumpsuit for Ebony's Power 100 Gala

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad