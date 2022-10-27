×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The actress returned to star in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther."

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022.
Marsai Martin at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Danai Gurira at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble.

To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong'o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney

She accessorized with diamond earrings, two bracelets and a ring from De Beers, which recently named her as a global brand ambassador.

Nyong’o worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger to create the look. Erlanger is also the stylist for Meryl Streep, Julianna Margulies and Diane Kruger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong'o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney

Nyong’o worked with makeup artist Nick Barose, and went for a bold, ruby-red lip, blush, mascara and shimmering eyeshadow from Lancôme’s holiday beauty box eye palette.

For hair, she worked with Vernon Francois and went for a statement-making style featuring her hairline lined with cowrie shells and the back of hair done in large locs with rope and string braided to create a chandelier-like effect.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

