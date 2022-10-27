Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble.

To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney

She accessorized with diamond earrings, two bracelets and a ring from De Beers, which recently named her as a global brand ambassador.

Nyong’o worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger to create the look. Erlanger is also the stylist for Meryl Streep, Julianna Margulies and Diane Kruger.

Nyong’o worked with makeup artist Nick Barose, and went for a bold, ruby-red lip, blush, mascara and shimmering eyeshadow from Lancôme’s holiday beauty box eye palette.

For hair, she worked with Vernon Francois and went for a statement-making style featuring her hairline lined with cowrie shells and the back of hair done in large locs with rope and string braided to create a chandelier-like effect.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.