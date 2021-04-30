LUSH LIFE: British bath, body and cosmetics brand Lush has retooled its sprawling, 9,500-square-foot space on London’s Oxford Street, making it greener, more luxurious and easier to find and try product.

It has also added a coffee shop that serves up vegan PlantWorks coffee and a cozy, cottage-like spa with offbeat offerings such as a “Renaissance” massage accompanied by music from the period.

The new interior also houses various concepts from Lush’s stores around the world, including the fresh flower stall from its Paris shop; the fragrance library from its Florence, Italy, outpost, and the Furoshiki fabric wraps, conveyor belts and digital treatment menus from its Tokyo stores.

The retailer, one of the first beauty brands to campaign against animal testing, has also ramped up its circularity, offering 50 pence credit for every signature black product pot returned to the store. Lush recycles them, and puts them back on the shelf. It offers stacks of wax paper for toting home fresh products.

It has also created lipstick, concealer and highlighter sticks that are free from all packaging, while its makeup brushes are synthetic, vegan and made to mimic the softness and texture of natural fibers.

Lush’s Oxford Street flagship originally opened in 2015, and the new interiors are similar to the ones in the original shop, with shiny white tiled walls and concrete floors.

The merchandising has been streamlined so there is not as much product on display, but there is ample opportunity for product sampling and consultations.

In keeping with the brand’s ethical credentials, the wood in the store is either reclaimed or certified by the U.K.’s Forest Stewardship Council, while the LED lighting scheme is energy efficient and the wall and floor tiles are made from recycled content.

The green plants throughout the are a mix of real and artificial, with the latter made from upcycled cups and straws.