Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa on Sales of Vintage Designs

COMING AROUND AGAIN: Paris, France-based luxury resale site Resee is partnering with Alaïa to sell some of the French fashion house’s most sought-after vintage creations, including items sourced from the archives by creative director Pieter Mulier.

The selection is available exclusively at Alaïa’s Petite Boutique on Rue de Moussy and on Resee.com. It will be updated periodically, and clients can bring their pre-owned Alaïa pieces to the store to be included in the vintage assortment being offered there and online.

“Through this partnership, Alaïa and Resee will deepen their joint commitment to circularity in luxury fashion and their shared essential mission: to offer pieces that have a unique story, while contributing positively to the environment,” the brands said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Among the items on sale are a “Tati” dress from spring 1991; a range of leopard and butterfly print pieces from fall 1991, and a leather zip dress from 1986.

An Alaïa “Tati” dress from spring 1991. Courtesy of Resee

“Since our inception nearly 10 years ago, archival Alaïa has been a top performer for us on Resee and also a passion for us to source,” said Sofia Bernardin, cofounder of Resee.

“We could not be more thrilled to be official partners of the brand, to be able to provide our customers rich experiences and a direct line to the house. We are honored to celebrate the distinguished legacy of Mr. Alaïa, alongside the vision of Mr. Mulier,” she added.

Myriam Serrano, chief executive officer of Alaïa, said the long-term initiative reflected the house’s commitment to circularity and fashion that stands the test time, thanks to high levels of craftmanship and couture know-how.

“Alaïa’s creations have always been conceived and regarded as timeless pieces — more than just clothes, they are designs that one can keep for a lifetime and pass on for generations,” the executive said.

Since founder Azzedine Alaïa passed away in 2017, the house has dabbled with vintage re-editions, often prototypes from his vast archives that were never commercialized. In 2020, it launched a wardrobe of Alaïa’s most emblematic designs, spanning from 1981 to 2017, called The Editions.

The partnership with Resee comes as the specialist site gears up for expansion. Buoyed by strong global demand for vintage and secondhand high-end goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Resee expects sales to double this year versus 2021, Bernardin told WWD in September.