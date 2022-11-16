×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa on Sales of Vintage Designs

The selection will include items from Resee's collection alongside archival pieces selected by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier.

The "Azzedine Alaïa, Another Way to Look at Fashion: The Tati Collection" showcases looks from Alaïa's spring 1991 collection and artworks featuring the designs.
The "Azzedine Alaïa, Another Way to Look at Fashion: The Tati Collection" showcases looks from Alaïa's spring 1991 collection and artworks featuring the designs. Courtesy Photo

COMING AROUND AGAIN: Paris, France-based luxury resale site Resee is partnering with Alaïa to sell some of the French fashion house’s most sought-after vintage creations, including items sourced from the archives by creative director Pieter Mulier.

The selection is available exclusively at Alaïa’s Petite Boutique on Rue de Moussy and on Resee.com. It will be updated periodically, and clients can bring their pre-owned Alaïa pieces to the store to be included in the vintage assortment being offered there and online.

“Through this partnership, Alaïa and Resee will deepen their joint commitment to circularity in luxury fashion and their shared essential mission: to offer pieces that have a unique story, while contributing positively to the environment,” the brands said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Related Galleries

Among the items on sale are a “Tati” dress from spring 1991; a range of leopard and butterfly print pieces from fall 1991, and a leather zip dress from 1986.

An Alaïa "Tati" dress from spring 1991
An Alaïa “Tati” dress from spring 1991. Courtesy of Resee

“Since our inception nearly 10 years ago, archival Alaïa has been a top performer for us on Resee and also a passion for us to source,” said Sofia Bernardin, cofounder of Resee.

“We could not be more thrilled to be official partners of the brand, to be able to provide our customers rich experiences and a direct line to the house. We are honored to celebrate the distinguished legacy of Mr. Alaïa, alongside the vision of Mr. Mulier,” she added.

Myriam Serrano, chief executive officer of Alaïa, said the long-term initiative reflected the house’s commitment to circularity and fashion that stands the test time, thanks to high levels of craftmanship and couture know-how.

“Alaïa’s creations have always been conceived and regarded as timeless pieces — more than just clothes, they are designs that one can keep for a lifetime and pass on for generations,” the executive said.

Since founder Azzedine Alaïa passed away in 2017, the house has dabbled with vintage re-editions, often prototypes from his vast archives that were never commercialized. In 2020, it launched a wardrobe of Alaïa’s most emblematic designs, spanning from 1981 to 2017, called The Editions.

The partnership with Resee comes as the specialist site gears up for expansion. Buoyed by strong global demand for vintage and secondhand high-end goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Resee expects sales to double this year versus 2021, Bernardin told WWD in September.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa to Offer Vintage Designs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad