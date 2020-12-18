Unable to host its annual charity gala, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton broadcast a roundtable event to employees Thursday evening, with discussions and performances from singers Yseult and Patrick Bruel.

During its annual “Diner des Maisons Engagées” event, which refers to the commitments of its various brands, or “maisons,” to social causes, the luxury group has raised funds to finance research into battling sickle cell anemia for the pediatric hospital Robert-Debré. This year it also offered funds to the American Red Cross sickle cell anemia program, as well as a program to offer restaurant meals to health-care workers called À Table Les Soignants — set up by the group’s hotel activity and chef Arnaud Donckele.

In a short, pre-recorded speech, LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault thanked employees for their work during this unusual year and noted the group had reinforced its position.

“The LVMH group has gone through this crisis — as it has gone through many others, in fact — and managed to get through this challenge even growing stronger, gaining market share while making sure it is also a good citizen, and a committed group,” he said.

“Despite the strange circumstances surrounding 2020, there was never any question of us renouncing our values of solidarity and generosity — in fact, quite the opposite — or, for that matter, celebrating those values,” said Chantal Gaemperle, group executive vice president, human resources and synergies.

The show featured roundtable discussions with employees active with social programs, including Anne-Laure Guillepain, who set up a program helping people with disabilities; Renaud Verrier, who spoke about making emergency supplies of hydroalcoholic gel, and Bulgari ceo Jean-Christophe Babin, who spoke of efforts to help in Lebanon following the port explosion over the summer.

Around 250,000 euros were donated in association with the event.

French luxury groups have been active during the coronavirus crisis, donating funds and supplies to health-care workers and governments.