LVMH Launches Curated Archive Platform Heristoria

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces.

The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.

“Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni.

The platform is grouped by decade, and tells a story of the era’s ethos and aesthetic, as well as history from each piece.

The first release of items, titled “Preface” to launch the new concept, brings together 29 pieces from 21 maisons from across their holdings in fashion, leather goods, fragrance, watches and jewelry, and wine and spirits. A Moynat trunk from the 1920s, restored but left with the original owner’s personal red and white stripe motif, is on offer for 9,000 euros, while a visit to Château d’Yquem accompanies a trio of bottles from the winery for 840 euros.

Among the fashion items are a restored Givenchy couture dress from the spring-summer 1963 collection, worn by Audrey Hepburn. A visit to the brand’s private maison for tailoring accompanies the black shift with a back bow, while a circa 1976 Concorde flight attendant uniform designed by Jean Patou is also available.

A velvet wrap coat from Kenzo Takada’s first collection in 1987 is on offer, accompanied by a visit to the brand’s workshops.

All items are one-of-a-kind and the site will be replenished as objects are unearthed, but won’t have scheduled “drops.” Not to be confused with resale, each piece is pulled from the maisons’ internal archives, and the platform does not offer peer-to-peer or strictly “secondhand” sales.

It’s part of the company’s drive to incorporate new ideas and innovation through its Disrupt, Act, Risk to be an Entrepreneur (DARE) initiative and designed to focus on the company’s history and craftsmanship.

The trio of Gérosine Henriot, Laurence Mayer and Nicolas Forge grew the idea through the DARE program, and are credited as co-founders of the platform. Forge was also key in creating the company’s Nona Source, LVMH’s deadstock textiles resale platform sustainability initiative.