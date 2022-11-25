×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Launches Investigation Into Allegations of Abusive Behavior by Kanye West

Business

New Shanghai COVID-19 Rules Dim China Luxury Market Outlook

Beauty

L’Oréal Launching Luxury K-Beauty Brand Shihyo

LVMH Launches Curated Archive Platform Heristoria

Unique heritage items and experiences will be available as part of the company's innovation initiative.

Audrey Hepburn Givenchy little black dress Spring Summer 1963 collection
Audrey Hepburn in a Givenchy dress from the SS 1963 collection, available on Heristoria. Courtesy LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces.

The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.

“Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni.

The platform is grouped by decade, and tells a story of the era’s ethos and aesthetic, as well as history from each piece.

The first release of items, titled “Preface” to launch the new concept, brings together 29 pieces from 21 maisons from across their holdings in fashion, leather goods, fragrance, watches and jewelry, and wine and spirits. A Moynat trunk from the 1920s, restored but left with the original owner’s personal red and white stripe motif, is on offer for 9,000 euros, while a visit to Château d’Yquem accompanies a trio of bottles from the winery for 840 euros.

Among the fashion items are a restored Givenchy couture dress from the spring-summer 1963 collection, worn by Audrey Hepburn. A visit to the brand’s private maison for tailoring accompanies the black shift with a back bow, while a circa 1976 Concorde flight attendant uniform designed by Jean Patou is also available.

A velvet wrap coat from Kenzo Takada’s first collection in 1987 is on offer, accompanied by a visit to the brand’s workshops.

All items are one-of-a-kind and the site will be replenished as objects are unearthed, but won’t have scheduled “drops.” Not to be confused with resale, each piece is pulled from the maisons’ internal archives, and the platform does not offer peer-to-peer or strictly “secondhand” sales.

It’s part of the company’s drive to incorporate new ideas and innovation through its Disrupt, Act, Risk to be an Entrepreneur (DARE) initiative and designed to focus on the company’s history and craftsmanship.

The trio of Gérosine Henriot, Laurence Mayer and Nicolas Forge grew the idea through the DARE program, and are credited as co-founders of the platform. Forge was also key in creating the company’s Nona Source, LVMH’s deadstock textiles resale platform sustainability initiative.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

