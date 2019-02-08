METAL HEAD: LVMH Métiers d’Art, the luxury group’s structure for cultivating fine artistry and innovating new craft techniques, has selected French visual artist Sabrina Vitali for the fourth chapter of its artist-in-residency program.

The three previous editions — with artists Thomas Mailaender, Amandine Guruceaga and Marion Verboom — were centered around leather and acetate, while Vitali will draw inspiration from brass and steel.

The artist will get to spend six months at Renato Menegatti in Italy, a longstanding provider of metal hardware components for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group and its portfolio of brands. As well as collaborating with artisans, she’ll have access to a range of production resources at the firm, which is based in Villaverla in the country’s Veneto region. The creative fruits of her residency will feature in a tome published by RVB Books.

A graduate of the National Fine Arts Academy of Paris, the 32-year-old artist has exhibited at institutions including the Palais de Tokyo and the Labanque art center in Béthune, France, and has worked with materials ranging from sugar to Plexiglas.

“At the heart of the LVMH Métiers d’Art Residency is a gamble: we provoke a meeting between artist and artisan, or, more exactly, invite the artist to the artisan’s home,” said Jean Baptiste Voisin, chief strategy officer at LVMH Group and president of LVMH Métiers d’Art. “As a foregone conclusion, artist and artisan will tame, understand and surprise one another until, finally, working together, they enable something completely unexpected to take place.”