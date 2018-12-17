STARTING BLOCKS: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has opened applications for the sixth edition of its LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

Candidates have until Feb. 4 to submit their applications on the web site lvmhprize.com, the French luxury conglomerate said on Monday. The winner, decided by a jury including LVMH’s top designers, will walk away with a cash prize of 300,000 euros plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH.

Launched in 2013 and spearheaded by Delphine Arnault , second-in-command at Louis Vuitton and a key talent scout at the luxury group her family controls, the prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear.

The past five winners of the main prize are Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida and Thomas Tait, and the award has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners: Rokh, Kozaburo Akasaka, Vejas, Jacquemus, Hood by Air and Miuniku.

LVMH also rewards three graduates from fashion schools. They will each receive 10,000 euros and will join one of the group’s houses for one year.

Last year’s edition drew 1,300 applications from 90 countries, with 20 semi-finalists invited to show their work during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Japanese designer Masayuki Ino, the founder of Doublet, received his prize from Emma Stone in a ceremony at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in June. Jaden Smith handed the special prize to South Korean designer Rok Hwang for his London-based women’s wear label Rokh.

LVMH will announce in January the names of the members of the jury and panel of experts who will select the finalists of the 2019 edition of the prize.