EMBARGOED UNTIL THURSDAY 22 JULY AT 2.30 P.M. CET



SAVE THE DATE: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has set the date for the final of its LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

The candidates who are able to travel to Paris will gather at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on Sept. 7 to face the panel of judges, which has yet to be announced, but is sure to include the group’s top designers.

This year’s edition will mark the return to a physical event, after last year’s final was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top prize of 300,000 euros was divided equally among the eight finalists.

For the eighth edition of the prestigious award, nine finalists are in the running, including three U.S. designers: Christopher John Rogers, Conner Ives and KidSuper designer Colm Dillane.

They are joined by British designer Bianca Saunders, who recently won the ANDAM award; France’s Charles de Vilmorin; Colombian designer Kika Vargas; Lukhanyo Mdingi from South Africa; Albanian-born, London-based Nensi Dojaka, and China’s Rui Zhou, the designer behind the genderless Rui label.

In addition to the top prize, which comes with a year of coaching from experts at LVMH, the jury will also hand out the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize, named after the late designer who championed the competition. It comes with a cash grant of 150,000 euros and a year of professional advice.

“This year, for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes, discover highlights of the LVMH Prize final and learn about the finalists’ journeys on our social networks,” organizers said in a statement.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to Thebe Magugu — who won the 2019 edition — Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’ Almeida and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.

SEE ALSO:

LVMH Prize Semifinalists Herald New Era of ‘Expansive Expression’

Meet the Semifinalists of This Year’s LVMH Prize

LVMH Prize Seeks Public’s Help to Select Finalists