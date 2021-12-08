LVMH Opens Applications For Ninth LVMH Prize

START YOUR CREATIVE ENGINES: Applications for the 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers are now open, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced on Wednesday.

Designers under 40 years old and with two commercialized ready-to-wear collections under their belt have until Jan. 30 to submit their applications via LVMHprize.com, the group said.

For this ninth edition, semi-finalists will be chosen by a panel of experts on March 2. Their work will then be shown digitally, with the public invited to weigh in on the competing collections from March 3 to 6.

The winner will scoop up a 300,000 euros cash prize along with a year of coaching on topics ranging from financial management of a brand and sustainability, to copyright and corporate legal aspects. The winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will also enjoy the advice from LVMH’s experts and a 150,000-euro endowment.

Launched in 2013 and led by Delphine Arnault, Louis Vuitton’s executive vice-president and a key talent scout for the group, the prize has distinguished designers including Nensi Dojaka – who beat 1,900 applicants from 110 countries to win in 2021 – Thebe Magugu, Doublet, Marine Serre and Grace Wales Bonner.

The 2021 runner-up Karl Lagerfeld prize was jointly awarded to KidSuper designer Colm Dillane; South Africa’s Lukhanyo Mdingi, and Shanghai-based Rui Zhou, the designer behind the genderless Rui label.

Jury members of past editions have included Maria Grazia Chiuri, Stella McCartney, Clare Waight Keller, Marc Jacobs, Nicolas Ghesquière, Kim Jones, Jonathan Anderson, and the late Virgil Abloh; as well as LVMH executives Sidney Toledano, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group; Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at LVMH, and Delphine Arnault.

LVMH will also continue to support fashion school graduates, who can apply until March 15. The three who end up on the shortlist will be invited to join one of the group’s houses for a year. For them, applications are open until March 15, 2022.

