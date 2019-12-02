GETTING READY: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has opened applications for the seventh edition of its LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

Fashion designers from all around the world have until Feb. 2 to submit their applications on the dedicated web site lvmhprize.com, the French luxury conglomerate said on Monday.

The prize is open to designers under 40 years old who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear. Over 1,700 applications were received for the 2019 edition of the prize, a record number since the creation of the competition.

The winner, decided by a jury including LVMH’s top designers, will be awarded a cash prize of 300,000 euros plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH. The 20 semifinalists will be revealed on Feb. 27 and 28 during Paris Fashion Week.

Launched in 2013 and spearheaded by Delphine Arnault, second-in-command at Louis Vuitton and a key talent scout at the luxury group her family controls, the prize has previously been awarded to Thebe Magugu — who won the 2019 edition — Doublet, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida and Thomas Tait.

It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood By Air. Since the 2019 edition of the LVMH prize, the special prize has been renamed the Karl Lagerfeld prize in honor of the late fashion designer, who was a judge on the LVMH prize panel. Its first recipient was Israeli designer Hed Mayner, who received a cash prize of 150,000 euros as well as a year of mentoring.

LVMH also rewards three graduates from fashion schools. They will each receive 10,000 euros and will join one of the group’s houses for one year.

The names of the members of the jury and panel of experts who will select the finalists of the 2020 edition of the prize will be announced at the beginning of next year.