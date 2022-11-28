×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoe Saldaña Has Taken Control

Eye

This Former Exec Teaches You to Bust Clutter — For Good

Fashion

Inside the Fashion Industry’s Hankering for Horror

LVMH’s Archive Sale, Katie Grand’s Prize, Sandra Choi’s Claridge’s Vision

LVMH has launched the archival platform Heristoria, Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award, Jimmy Choo's Sandra Choi decorates Claridge's Christmas tree.

By
Rhonda Richford, Samantha Conti, Hikmat Mohammed
Plus Icon
Audrey Hepburn Givenchy little black dress spring 1963 collection.
Audrey Hepburn in a Givenchy dress from the spring 1963 collection, available on Heristoria. Courtesy LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

OUT OF THE ARCHIVES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces.

The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.

“Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni.

Related Galleries

The platform is grouped by decade, and tells a story of the era’s ethos and aesthetic, as well as history from each piece.

The first release of items, titled “Preface” to launch the concept, brings together 29 pieces from 21 maisons from across their holdings in fashion, leather goods, fragrance, watches and jewelry, and wine and spirits. A Moynat trunk from the 1920s, restored but left with the original owner’s personal red and white stripe motif, is on offer for 9,000 euros, while a visit to Château d’Yquem accompanies a trio of bottles from the winery for 840 euros.

Among the fashion items are a restored Givenchy couture dress from the spring 1963 collection, worn by Audrey Hepburn. A visit to the brand’s private maison for tailoring accompanies the black shift with a back bow, while a circa 1976 Concorde flight attendant uniform designed by Jean Patou is also available.

A velvet wrap coat from Kenzo Takada’s first collection in 1987 is on offer, accompanied by a visit to the brand’s workshops.

All items are one-of-a-kind and the site will be replenished as objects are unearthed, but won’t have scheduled “drops.” Not to be confused with resale, each piece is pulled from the maisons’ internal archives, and the platform does not offer peer-to-peer or strictly “secondhand” sales.

It’s part of the company’s drive to incorporate new ideas and innovation through its Disrupt, Act, Risk to Be an Entrepreneur, or DARE, initiative and designed to focus on the company’s history and craftsmanship.

The trio of Gérosine Henriot, Laurence Mayer and Nicolas Forge grew the idea through the DARE program, and are credited as cofounders of the platform. Forge was also key in creating the company’s Nona Source, LVMH’s deadstock textiles resale platform sustainability initiative. — RHONDA RICHFORD

GRAND PRIZE: Katie Grand will take home the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards in London, which take place Dec. 5 at Royal Albert Hall.

The British Fashion Council, which hands out the awards, said Grand is being honored “for her incredible contribution to culture, art and fashion, which has made her one of the most exciting creative visionaries of our time.” 

A stylist and creative consultant, Grand has worked on shows and campaigns for brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, Matty Bovan and Tomo Koizumi.

Katie Grand by Boo George.
Katie Grand by Boo George. Photo Courtesy of Love

In the early part of her career she was fashion director of Dazed and The Face and the launch editor of Another. She has also launched three other fashion magazines — Perfect, Love and Pop. Since 2020 she has worked with Sarabande, the emerging artists foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen.

Grand has also been credited with the discovery and rise of industry figures including Cara Delevingne, Mert & Marcus, Kendall Jenner and Alasdair McLellan.

“Always ahead of the curve, Katie’s work as a stylist and creative consultant has influenced trends and supported the discovery of fresh, new talent,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC.

Grand said the legacy that “Issy Blow left behind, and everything she brought to fashion, has always been a massive inspiration to me.”

Previous winners of the award include IB Kamara, Sam McKnight, Mert & Marcus and Pat McGrath.

The Fashion Awards raise funds for the BFC Foundation, a charity that supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on talent, education, grant-giving and business mentoring, and aim to improve equality and opportunity in the industry.

The BFC said that in the financial year 2021-22, it remitted more than 1.3 million pounds in funds to designers and students. — SAMANTHA CONTI

CHOI DOES CLARIDGE’S: It’s a Jimmy Choo Christmas.

The luxury accessories brand’s creative director Sandra Choi has unveiled her Christmas tree design for London’s Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair.

The brightest and most animated in the hotel’s history, the tree is a minimal geometric shape lit by white lights with a double-knotted neon pink bow.

“The bow as a symbol of bringing things together and this united ceremony is what I wanted to portray,” Choi told WWD on the morning of the tree’s big unveiling.

“The tree itself was a symbol to the core of our brand because what does Jimmy Choo mean? Glamour always comes like a boomerang,” she added. Glamour is a running motif in the brand’s winter 2022 campaign shot at the famous hotel, starring Iris Law, Mica Argaňaraz and Stan Taylor, photographed by Angelo Pennetta.

The tree has been given the name of The Diamond.
The tree has been given the name of The Diamond.

The tree has been given the name of The Diamond, a nod to the brand’s regalia-like accessories. The designer wanted to translate the allure of Jimmy Choo’s through light in collaboration with set designer Simon Costin who worked on the tree that stands more than five meters tall and took more than 350 hours to construct. 

“We chatted and we dissected what it means to use light as a whole idea into the future. It’s about stepping inside the jaw, which I talk about often. Claridge’s is a place of heritage, it’s iconic and for us at Jimmy Choo, we needed to bring that glamour that Claridge’s has,” Choi said.

Simplicity and upcycling were at the forefront of Choi and Costin’s ideation when they met to plan the project. 

“We produce a lot of stuff and Christmas is one of those times where you’re overloaded with things to bring the festivities alive, but we wanted to minimize the stuff element and have the ability to upcycle certain parts of the tree. We haven’t got there yet, but it’s something we discussed last night. What do we do with the materials and what do they mean to us?” said Choi, who will be hosting a cocktail party at the hotel on Wednesday evening to celebrate the tree commission.

Sandra Choi outside Claridge's hotel in London.
Sandra Choi outside Claridge’s hotel in London. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Christmas for Choi is all about treating others. Her most memorable memory of the holiday is from 2019 when her family took a trip to Lapland in Finland, she said.

“We packed our bags, went to the cold and had a white Christmas. It was incredibly magical because it’s not about stuff, but rather just being together,” said Choi, who will be celebrating Christmas with her sister in Wales this year.

“I have volunteered my sister to treat me,” she said, jokingly.

Choi has already started forward planning for 2023, and hinted at a mentoring program in the works. 

“I’m really into seeing what the new generation is looking at. I’ve got teams of people I work with and I always chat to them about what they see and how they feel. I’ve been in this brand for so long, I’ve seen it all, but to actually see it from another lens is very important,” she said.

Choi hinted at another project set for spring 2023 that she describes as a “nostalgic childhood project that is really artful, creative and feminine at the same time.” — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

DESIGNING SERPENTINE: The Lebanese-born, Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh is the next designer of the Serpentine Pavilion in London, which will be all about eating, socializing — and sustainability.

Lina Ghotmeh's rendering for the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion in London.
Lina Ghotmeh’s rendering for the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion in London, which is meant to be an eco-friendly space for human interaction. Courtesy image

Ghotmeh’s pavilion, a social space in-the-round, will be unveiled at Serpentine South in June. It will remain on site until October, and during Frieze week, which has become a magnet for fashion designers keen to align themselves with the world of fine art.   

Ghotmeh’s eponymous firm develops projects at the crossroads of architecture, art and design. She describes her approach as 360-degree, and said it involves in-depth research on location history, typology of the place, materials, resources and users’ habits.

Her pavilion design is called “À table,” which means “come to the table.” It will be the Serpentine’s 22nd pavilion, and is aligned with the gallery’s ongoing theme of “archaeology of the future.”

The pavilion’s in-the-round layout is meant to allude to a sense of unity, with a seating formation that invites social interaction. The structure has been inspired by nature and is meant to echo the grounds and canopies of the trees in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, where the Serpentine galleries are located.

Lina Ghotmeh is the designer of the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion in London.

“’À table’ is an invitation to dwell together, in the same space and around the same table. It is an encouragement to enter into a dialogue, to convene and to think about how we could reinstate and reestablish our relationship to nature and the Earth. As a Mediterranean woman, born and raised in Beirut, and living in Paris, I feel a deep belonging to our ground, to what it contains, and to what it embraces,” the architect said.

She added that the atmosphere is “reminiscent of toguna huts of the Dogon people in Mali, West Africa, designed to bring all members of a community together in discussion. Here we can eat, work, play, meet, talk, rethink and decide.”

The structure will be built with bio-sourced and low-carbon materials, designed to minimize its environmental impact, in line with Serpentine’s sustainability policy. Materials include sustainably sourced timber ribs that will be arranged to support a suspended, pleated roof.

The structure is meant to endure, and can be disassembled and reassembled.

Next summer, the pavilion will serve as a platform for Serpentine’s program, including live encounters in music, poetry, spoken word and dance. It will also host the Serpentine’s Education and Civic activations. — S.C.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Hot Summer Bags

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LVMH's Archive Sale, Katie Grand's Prize, Choi's Claridge's Tree

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad