LONDON — The latest quarterly trends report by global shopping search platform Lyst reveals that demand for agender fashion is on the rise.

A pleated skirt from Thom Browne entered the hottest men’s product ranking in 10th place, while Fendi’s famed shoulder bag Baguette ranked sixth. The site said searches relating to agender fashion rose 46 percent during the second quarter of 2021.

With summer holidays around the corner and travel restrictions being lifted, searches for items associated with travel and leisure saw a big jump: dresses, sunglasses and beachwear rose 371 percent, 198 percent and 192 percent, respectively. The Attico zebra print bikini, which was worn by Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa, and Versace’s Trésor de la Mer swimsuit ranked sixth and eighth, respectively, on the hottest women’s product ranking.

Adidas’ Yeezy slides and Nike’s Air Force One sneakers are the most searched men’s and women’s items this quarter.

Gucci is still number one on Lyst’s hottest brands ranking, while Dior and Louis Vuitton climbed in the ranking to second and fourth places, respectively. Rick Owens reentered the ranking five seasons later, thanks to its hyped footwear collaborations with both Birkenstock and Dr. Martens.

Lyst said even as life begins to return to normal, digital continues to be an area of rapid evolution and untapped potential for the industry. It cited the NFT-linked hoodie sold for $26,000 during the quarter, and Gucci’s virtual garden in the gaming platform Roblox as two examples.

RELATED:

Lyst Raises $85 Million Ahead of a Potential IPO

Amanda Gorman Made Searches for Red Headbands Jump 560%, Says Lyst

‘Fashion Isn’t Going Out of Fashion,’ Says Lyst in Latest Ranking