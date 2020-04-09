M Missoni creative director Margherita Maccapani Missoni has teamed with fashion co-creation platform AwayToMars to launch an initiative to boost creativity among international designers.

From April 10 to May 17, designers from across the globe will have the chance to submit through the AwayToMars platform sketches of fashion designs inspired by three different themes that Maccapani Missoni picked from the Missoni archives.

Voted by the public, the nine winning pieces will be produced by M Missoni and will be available for purchase online and at selected stores.

“My goal is to enlarge M Missoni’s spectrum. I decided that this brand would be about giving new life to the disregarded parts of Missoni’s history by dusting off the overlooked B-side of its legacy — twist it upside-down, inside-out and layer it with new perspective,” Maccapani Missoni said. “Collaborations are vital for this project and I just love the idea of partnering with AwayToMars and get so many different voices involved. I can’t wait to learn.”

“M Missoni is a brand that has contributed immensely with the fashion industry, a brand in constant movement: innovating in every step while remaining truly connected to its founding roots,” said Alfredo Orobio, founder of AwayToMars, which counts 5,000 registered designers from more than 90 countries. “Our partnership couldn’t be more appropriate to our time of creative democratization. Together we are giving power to new ideas to be co-created in extraordinary pieces, proving that together we can create fashion in a more inclusive and sustainable way.”