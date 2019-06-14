Hip Italian brand M1992 is jumping on the collaboration bandwagon for its spring 2020 collection.

The coed runway show to be presented at the San Paolo Converso deconsecrated church on June 15, will include neckties for both men and women developed in collaboration with E. Marinella, the storied Napoli-based tie-maker, which was established more than 100 years ago.

“I’m really excited to introduce the tie within my stylistic proposal and to be able to do it with such an excellence as E. Marinella,” said Dorian Stefano Tarantini, founder and designer of the brand. “Visiting their historical location and laboratories has been an incredible experience that has allowed me to interpret a new way to wear the seven-fold tie,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from the tie-maker’s archives, Tarantini juxtaposed solids and prints with geometrical motifs on the same tie for a quirky look, with the aim to achieve a tie concept “that could cater to the young types,” he explained.

In keeping with his tornado of inspirations, Tarantini will reference Fifties’ rebels, their obsession with fame and traditional tailoring for the spring collection.

On the same runway show, Tarantini will also unveil a collaboration with HP. The designer has been selected by the tech giant to create an adjustable case for the HP EliteBook x360 convertible notebook, which is available in a limited edition of 80 pieces.

Each of the customers buying the notebook through an online contest will receive the case, created to be worn as a back- and frontpack or as a crossbody bag. Featuring a PVC window, the case also allows users to easily use the notebook while carrying it around.