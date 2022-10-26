MAC Cosmetics Debuts ‘Black Panther’ Makeup Collection With Vibrant Jewel Tones and Shimmering Metallics

MAC Cosmetics has collaborated with Marvel’s “Black Panther” for the MAC x Black Panther Marvel collection, which was released on Wednesday.

The limited-edition collaboration comes ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which debuts in theaters on Nov. 11. The action film, which is a sequel to 2018’s hit “Black Panther,” stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

The 18-piece collection includes lipstick, lip gloss, eye shadow, eyeliner, brushes, highlighter and a makeup bag.

The color palette centers on jewel tones, matte finishes and shimmering metallics. All pieces from the collection took inspiration from “Black Panther” characters. The products also come in special-edition Black Panther-inspired packaging.

“Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, (the collaboration) features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones,” said Fatima Thomas, a senior artist at MAC Cosmetics, in a statement. “I’m looking forward to creating looks for every occasion with this collection.”

Plans for a “Black Panther” sequel began several months after the release of the first move, with director Ryan Coogler agreeing to return to oversee the sequel. In August 2020, the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character, passed away, and Marvel chose not to recast the role. The screenplay was rewritten to honor Boseman’s death.