MILAN — MAC Cosmetics has partnered with Italian fashion label M1992 on a limited-edition T-shirt.

Dubbed “Digital Degeneration,” the white cotton item features two photographs by Matteo Buonomo that portray a faceless guy posing in front of a truck and a close-up of his arm bearing the name of the project in red.

Coming with a dedicated shopping bag and a MAC lipstick as a gift, the capsule will be available for 45 euros at the beauty brand’s online store and at its Milan flagship in the central Via Dante shopping street for six weeks starting from October.

The partnership originated backstage at M1992’s show in Milan last June, but this is not the first collaboration for the Italian label, which was founded in 2014 by Dorian Stefano Tarantini.

For the spring 2020 collection, Tarantini teamed with storied Napoli-based tie-maker E. Marinella to develop neckties for men and women, and with tech giant HP to create adjustable notebook cases worn as neck accessories.

Previously, the designer developed his fall 2018 lineup — which he presented during Pitti Uomo — teaming with Meltin’Pot for denim pieces with a couture-like appeal, with El Charro for studded belts and with College for loafers.

Formerly known as Malibu 1992, the brand was launched as an artistic, 30-minute video project before evolving into a fashion label combining Tarantini’s slew of inspirations, ranging from music to neoclassicism, from punk to Californian luxury.