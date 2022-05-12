MAC Cosmetics Teams With Netflix for ‘Stranger Things’ Collection

MAC Cosmetics is continuing its partnership with Netflix by releasing a makeup collection inspired by “Stranger Things.”

The line, which will be available starting Sunday, is heavily inspired by the show’s eerie plot lines and 1980s time period, with vibrant eyeshadow palettes, brushes, lip glosses and blushes that immerse consumers in the spirit of the series and its two opposing universes: the nostalgic 1980s of the human world and the dark mystery of the Upside Down.

“So much about this collaboration makes sense for MAC and ‘Stranger Things’ to work together,” André Branch, senior vice president and general manager of MAC, told WWD. “The fashion, the artistry, the product benefits, the packaging — all that we’ve put together for this will really bring this series to light in a way that makes sense for the fans and for us.”

The makeup company has successfully partnered with Netflix for collections inspired by the streamer’s other hit shows, such as “Selena: The Series,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Emily in Paris.”

“Through the product, we really wanted to make sure that we translated the spirit of these two opposing universes — the youthful ‘80s nostalgia and the Upside Down — into one mega collection,” Branch said. “Now we’re going to be providing our fans with an arsenal of tools to create looks perfect for either dimension.”

A still from “Stranger Things” season 4. Courtesy of Netflix

The MAC and “Stranger Things” limited-edition collaboration will be available for purchase starting May 15 exclusively in stores and online at Ulta Beauty and MAC’s official e-commerce site. Products range in price from $20 to $45.

“Ulta is a great partner for us. We’re really thrilled to have them as the exclusive retail partner for the MAC ‘Stranger Things’ collection,” Branch said. “MAC and Ulta Beauty are growing. We’re excited to continue the momentum and keep building our exclusive partnerships with Ulta Beauty.”

“We’re very honored and feel privileged to be doing this in partnership with MAC,” Maria Salcedo, senior vice president at Ulta Beauty, told WWD. “We know that ‘Stranger Things’ is one of the most successful series Netflix has, and all of the stars in the show have had really strong successes thereafter as well. So it’s really an honor for us to be working in this trifecta with MAC and Netflix, and this beautiful show that they have.”

The collection will also be available for purchase at Ulta Beauty at Target, which according to Salcedo, is a relatively new approach for the beauty retailer.

“We really want to make this a really big collection, leveraging all of our outlets and our omnichannel sale points that are available to the guests,” Salcedo said.

The launch of the makeup collection comes ahead of the hit show’s much-anticipated fourth season premiere, which is scheduled for release in two volumes. The first is set for May 27 while the second is slated for July 1.

A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

