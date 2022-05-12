×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tod’s Reports Robust Growth in Q1, but China Remains a Problem

Business

Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation Commits $25 Million to Five Cancer Centers Across U.S.

Sustainability

Brunello Cucinelli Supporting Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Project

MAC Cosmetics Teams With Netflix for ‘Stranger Things’ Collection

The collaboration launches on May 15, ahead of the premiere of the Netflix hit series’ anticipated fourth season.

A closer look at the MAC
A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is continuing its partnership with Netflix by releasing a makeup collection inspired by “Stranger Things.”

The line, which will be available starting Sunday, is heavily inspired by the show’s eerie plot lines and 1980s time period, with vibrant eyeshadow palettes, brushes, lip glosses and blushes that immerse consumers in the spirit of the series and its two opposing universes: the nostalgic 1980s of the human world and the dark mystery of the Upside Down.

“So much about this collaboration makes sense for MAC and ‘Stranger Things’ to work together,” André Branch, senior vice president and general manager of MAC, told WWD. “The fashion, the artistry, the product benefits, the packaging — all that we’ve put together for this will really bring this series to light in a way that makes sense for the fans and for us.”

Related Galleries

The makeup company has successfully partnered with Netflix for collections inspired by the streamer’s other hit shows, such as “Selena: The Series,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Emily in Paris.”

“Through the product, we really wanted to make sure that we translated the spirit of these two opposing universes — the youthful ‘80s nostalgia and the Upside Down — into one mega collection,” Branch said. “Now we’re going to be providing our fans with an arsenal of tools to create looks perfect for either dimension.”

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike WHeeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
A still from “Stranger Things” season 4. Courtesy of Netflix

The MAC and “Stranger Things” limited-edition collaboration will be available for purchase starting May 15 exclusively in stores and online at Ulta Beauty and MAC’s official e-commerce site. Products range in price from $20 to $45.

“Ulta is a great partner for us. We’re really thrilled to have them as the exclusive retail partner for the MAC ‘Stranger Things’ collection,” Branch said. “MAC and Ulta Beauty are growing. We’re excited to continue the momentum and keep building our exclusive partnerships with Ulta Beauty.”

“We’re very honored and feel privileged to be doing this in partnership with MAC,” Maria Salcedo, senior vice president at Ulta Beauty, told WWD. “We know that ‘Stranger Things’ is one of the most successful series Netflix has, and all of the stars in the show have had really strong successes thereafter as well. So it’s really an honor for us to be working in this trifecta with MAC and Netflix, and this beautiful show that they have.”

The collection will also be available for purchase at Ulta Beauty at Target, which according to Salcedo, is a relatively new approach for the beauty retailer.

“We really want to make this a really big collection, leveraging all of our outlets and our omnichannel sale points that are available to the guests,” Salcedo said.

The launch of the makeup collection comes ahead of the hit show’s much-anticipated fourth season premiere, which is scheduled for release in two volumes. The first is set for May 27 while the second is slated for July 1.

A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection.
A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics
A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection.
A closer look at the MAC x Stranger Things collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

READ MORE HERE:

Saweetie and Cher Star in MAC Cosmetics’ ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

A Look at Blackpink’s Lisa’s First Makeup Collection With MAC Cosmetics

The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad