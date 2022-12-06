×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

MAC Cosmetics Honors Whitney Houston With Makeup Collection Inspired by Her Iconic Moments

The MAC x Whitney Houston collection was designed in collaboration with the late singer's estate.

MAC x Whitney Houston Courtesy of MAC
MAC x Whitney Houston Courtesy of MAC

It’s time to dance with somebody — MAC Cosmetics has collaborated with the Whitney Houston estate for the MAC x Whitney Houston collection, dropping Thursday.

mac cosmetics makeup collection whitney houston collaboration

The collection will feature 11 limited-edition capsule products, including lipsticks, high-shine lip gloss, blush, “Just Whitney” — a golden highlighter named after her 2002 album, an eye shadow palette meant to recreate the singer’s smoky eye shadow look, a disco ball-inspired makeup bag and a set of round eyelashes.

MAC Cosmetics worked with Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney Houston’s estate, as well as her sister-in-law and former manager, to help create the products. Pat and MAC referenced iconic moments in Whitney Houston’s career throughout the years.

mac cosmetics makeup collection whitney houston collaboration

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” Pat Houston said in a statement. “Our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colors that she loved to work with.”

mac cosmetics makeup collection whitney houston collaboration

The collection is timed to the release of the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which debuts on Dec. 23. Whitney was a known fan of MAC Cosmetics, and the collection was even used on the set of the movie.

Whitney stepped into the formal music industry after being discovered at a New York nightclub in 1983. Clive Davis, the head of Arista records at the time, offered her a worldwide record deal. From there, her multi-Grammy-winning music career took off with numerous Billboard Hot 100 singles.

