It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays for Happy Socks, which has launched its holiday campaign with “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin.

“You know, every day is a holiday, except for, you know, the holidays,” Culkin says in the campaign video. He channels his iconic mischievous character Kevin McCallister from the “Home Alone” series in the campaign, blowing up a garden gnome off camera, and shares the screen with a pet iguana. “I’m getting too old for this s–t,” he says in one scene, nodding toward the camera.

The campaign supports the Naughty or Nice capsule collection, the Swedish brand’s collaboration with the 39-year-old actor, and its holiday line. The collaboration collection, which retails from $16 for socks to $48 for a gift box, is comprised of three styles in festive colors and Culkin’s bunny motif. The characters are seen holding candy canes and on vacation sitting in sun chairs. The full collection includes eight holiday socks and a number of gift boxes shaped like candy and a mini Christmas tree.

Happy Socks cofounder Mikael Söderlindh said, “We were thinking of what global person everyone would think about for the holidays. The most played movie during this time is ‘Home Alone’ around the world and we heard [Culkin] doesn’t even like Christmas, which makes it even more fun. He’s funny with his expressions, tired of the Christmas environment, etc. The concept and idea behind [the campaign] is he can be whatever with Happy Socks.”

Culkin also said in a statement, “Both Happy Socks and I have really good taste in spokesmen. But yeah, Christmas is my time of year. I get recognized 10 times more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why.”