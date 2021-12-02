×
Machine Gun Kelly Makes Beauty Debut With Genderless Nail Polish Line

This marks the artist’s first venture into the beauty industry.

Machine Gun Kelly UN/DN LAQR Nail
Machine Gun Kelly for his UN/DN LAQR nail polish line. Courtesy of UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly has made his first foray into beauty.

The award-winning singer-rapper launched his genderless nail polish collection called UN/DN Laqr, which was inspired by self-expression and creativity for all. The brand was developed and launched in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab, an innovative brand incubator.

The collection features 10 colors and five top coats, including strong neutrals and soft pastels mixed with pop hues and specialty toppers. The launch also has three paint splatter polishes. Each shade was made nine-free (nontoxic nail polish free of the nine most harmful chemicals) in a vegan and cruelty-free status.

Additionally, the brand will drop eight curated trio sets and three polish kits. Each polish goes for $18, with sets and kits priced at $52 and $86. The collection is available to shop on Undnlaqr.com starting today.

“I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression — I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different,” Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, said in a statement. “When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it’s an intention. Every color has a purpose.”

Machine Gun Kelly has experienced a big year so far in both his career and cementing himself as a style icon when it comes to red carpet and street style. Both he and his girlfriend Megan Fox are known for their memorable couples’ style and outfit coordination.

“It’s been an honor to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Candy Harris, founder and chief executive officer of Unlisted Brand Lab, said in a statement. “This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the color drops.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN Laqr is now available on its official e-commerce site.

