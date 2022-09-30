Machine Gun Kelly’s Viral $30,000 Diamond Manicure Gets Recycled for Charity Jewelry Collection

×
The musician's diamond manicure from the Billboard Music Awards is now an 18-piece jewelry collection.

Machine Gun Kelly went viral when he debuted a “$30,000 Manicure” on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in May, and now the punk rock-luxe nail tips by jewelry brand Marrow Fine will be leveraged for attention to a charitable cause that’s a nod to his roots.

Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images

The brand founded by Jillian Sassone partnered with Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce on an 18-piece capsule collection featuring 880 diamonds upcycled from the musician’s embellished look. The jewelry retails from $1,950 to $5,000 on MarrowFine.com and all profits will be donated to a foundation that benefits Shaker Heights High School, the musician’s alma mater in Ohio.

The MGK Collection of rings includes four designs incorporating the white and black diamonds with 14K white, yellow and rose gold.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “$30,000 Manicure.”

“The collaboration with Nails of LA and Machine Gun Kelly was an exciting opportunity and I am thrilled it’s supporting those in need here in the United States,” Sassone said in a statement.

When he’s not making music or headlines for his bold red carpet looks, Machine Gun Kelly has also taken his talents to the beauty space. Last year, he launched a genderless nail polish collection called UD/DN Laqr, developed in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab.

MGK Collection benefiting Shaker Heights High School.

In 2016, when interviewed by WWD about his approach to style, Machine Gun Kelly said, “I realized that as an entertainer I feel we’re supposed to look like a superstar. That was something that they’d taught me and I didn’t realize for so long. If I see my favorite artist on stage, I want to see him looking like a superstar and the person who I paid my money to come and see, so when they come out I want to be wowed at what they look like in person.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s $30,000 diamond manicure. Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly's $30,000 Diamond Manicure

