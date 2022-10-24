×
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Vibrant in Blue Suit for ‘Taurus’ Screening at San Diego Film Festival

The entertainer stars in a film about a struggling musician at the end of his days.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of "Taurus" at AMC UTC 14 on October 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of "Taurus" at AMC UTC 14 on Oct. 23. Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly attended the San Diego International Film Festival screening of his new film “Taurus” on Sunday wearing a bright blue suit and cotton candy-pink shoes.

In honor of his new film, the music artist wore a suit by Atelier Cillian with a tattoo-graphic shirt underneath.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of "Taurus" at AMC UTC 14 on October 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of “Taurus” at AMC UTC 14 on Oct. 23. Getty Images

For footwear, he wore a pair of pink leather Oxford lace-ups with a metal chain accessory by Giuseppe Zanotti.

MGK accessorized with pink stone and hoop earrings, a pearl necklace and several rings. He also sported his signature rose ring.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of "Taurus" at AMC UTC 14 on October 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of “Taurus” at AMC UTC 14 on Oct. 23. Getty Images

The “Emo Girl” singer worked with his stylist, Adam Ballheim, who has has dressed the musician in Dsquared2, Ashton Michael and Valentino.

Machine Gun Kelly completed his look with a bold red nail polish choice from his UN/DN Laqr genderless nail polish brand, which he launched last year.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of "Taurus" at AMC UTC 14 on October 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly attends the San Diego International Film Festival Spotlight Award Presentation and Screening of “Taurus” at AMC UTC 14 on Oct. 23. Getty Images

Last September, his $30,000 diamond manicure by jewelry brand Marrow Fine seen at the Billboard Music Awards went viral, and the nail-tip embellishments were recycled to create a jewelry collection. Proceeds will go to Shaker Heights High School, his alma mater.

“Taurus” is a film directed by Tim Sutton and written by Sutton and Machine Gun Kelly. It tells the story of a rising and troubled musician reaching for the inspiration to record one last song. In addition to Machine Gun Kelly, the film also stars Scoot McNairy, Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Maddie Hasson.

The “Bad Things” singer has spent the past several years expanding his brand beyond music and into the film industry. Earlier this year, he played the role of London Clash in the self-directed film “Good Mourning.”

