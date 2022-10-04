×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Francesca’s Teams With Mackenzie Ziegler on Fashion Collection

The 40-piece collection reflects the influencer and musician’s edgy style.

Mackenzie Ziegler is bringing her edgy style to Francesca’s.

The influencer and musician is teaming with the fashion brand to create a limited-edition collection that reflects her own style. The 40-piece collection includes pieces like dresses, blazers, tops, trousers, jeans, skirts and more. The collection is meant to offer pieces that are traditionally feminine and masculine.

“I always wanted to create my own clothing line and I also wanted to create something that anyone can feel comfortable in,” Ziegler said. “You can be masculine, but you can also be feminine — I really tried to do tiny tops and baggy pants. I just love stepping out of my comfort zone and I think that was the main goal of this collection.” 

Ziegler looked to her own style and closet as inspiration for the collection. She stated her favorite piece from the collection is a leather jacket similar to one she owns and wears frequently. She explained the piece is a staple that goes with many styles in the collection.

She additionally wanted to bring in her edgy style with pieces like a lace-detailed floral slipdress, baggy jeans, leather trousers and checkered skirts. Conversely, she wanted to incorporate pastel colors to offer a range of options for customers.

“I like the collection a lot because there’s a lot of street style, but there’s also a lot of items that you can wear to go out or to dinner,” she said. “You can basically wear it anywhere. I think that was so important for me because sometimes I don’t want to dress up, but I can make it look like I am. It’s kind of like you don’t have to do much to look good in these clothes.”

Ziegler explained this is the first time she’s worked with a fashion brand where she’s had full creative control over the collection. The influencer was involved in the design process for the collection, meeting with designers in Houston to decide on fabrics and other details. This is also Francesca’s first fashion collaboration.

“Francesca’s is at an exciting turning point,” said chief marketing officer Jann Parish. “As we considered our first major collaboration, we wanted to work with someone who was in a transition moment, too. When we met Kenzie, there was no question she embodied the spirit of our ‘Free to Be You’ brand positioning as she enters a new stage in her life. The final collection is a perfect mix of Kenzie’s self-expression and new elevated pieces inspired by what our customer knows and loves. We are thrilled to finally see it come to life.” 

Ziegler first stepped into the spotlight at a young age when she and her sister, Maddie Ziegler, appeared on the hit reality TV show “Dance Moms.” She then transitioned into a music career, releasing her first studio album, called “Mack Z,” in 2014. Throughout her career she’s consistently grown her Instagram following to nearly 15 million followers. She is also still continuing her music career with a new album currently in the works. 

Ziegler’s Kenzie x Francesca’s fashion collection is available at the brand’s stores and online. Prices range from $46 to $96.

