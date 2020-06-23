It may be hard to keep the wraps on where elaborate fireworks display will be held in New York City for the Fourth of July. But the city and Macy’s are planning to do just that.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the department store retailer provided a glimpse into their plans for the holiday. The mayor said early on in the pandemic the fireworks would go on this year but had provided no further details about where they would be held. The concern from the beginning is that thousands of people usually gather on the streets and rooftops to watch them every year.

But since the pandemic has caused life to dramatically change for everyone around the world, the Fourth of July extravaganza is no exception.

De Blasio said for the first time, there will be a series of short fireworks displays from June 29 to July 1 as well as on July 4 that will be launched from various land- and water-based locations across the city. The exact locations are being kept under wraps but each will be only five minutes long to keep viewers from gathering in large groups. They are expected to be held in each of New York’s five boroughs.

“These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city’s history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break,” de Blasio said. “This Fourth of July celebration with Macy’s will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart.”

“We do not want a lot of people out watching,” de Blasio said. “There’s not going to be a single focal point. In fact, we’re only going to let out information about specific points very close to the actual moment when these shows happen. It’s going to be a series of shows, only five minutes each. Why? Because we want to get the shows around the five boroughs where people can see them from their own homes, from their own rooftops, from nearby parks, but not something where people go to a single location in groups, in large numbers.

He said the displays will be “brief but mighty” and are expected to soar some 1,000 feet in the air.

“New York City is our hometown. Macy’s believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and this year, we are taking our fireworks show on a trip across the city,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. “In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the city of New York. These five-minute surprise displays will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale, while encouraging spectators to continue following safety and social-distancing measures. The multiple location spectacle will culminate with a full-scale television presentation of Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks, capturing the spirit of the city for all New Yorkers and the nation to enjoy, choreographed to a rousing score, and featuring the nation’s best musical performances.”

NBC’s national broadcast of the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is still slated to be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Fourth and will be a compilation of the smaller events that will be held throughout the week. The show will also include musical performances that will be headlined by John Legend and will include a salute to frontline workers.