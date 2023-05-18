×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Fashion

Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

Business

‘Affordable Joy’ Helps Target Sales, but Consumers Aren’t Impulse Shopping Like They Used To

Macy’s Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

The department store's CEO will be honored along with his husband, Geoff Welch, actor Matthew Broderick and broadcaster Michael Kay.

Jeff Gennette
Jeff Gennette Photo courtesy of Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Jeff Gennette will soon have a lot more time to spend with his daughter Jude — but he’s done a pretty good job up until now.

Gennette’s parenting skills will be recognized next month when the chief executive officer of Macy’s, who has announced that he will exit that role next February, will be named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council.

Gennette and his husband Geoff Welch, a retired graphics producer, will be honored along with actor Matthew Broderick and Michael Kay, Yes Network’s New York Yankees broadcaster, host of the Yes’ “CenterStage” interview show, cohost of “The Michael Kay Show” radio show and cohost with Alex Rodriguez of “KayRod Cast” for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

Related Galleries

The 81st annual Father of the Year Awards will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and the event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy, which works to break the cycle of poverty for rural American children most vulnerable to educational and food inequities by providing early learning and other support.

This year’s awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson, cohost of “CBS Mornings” and analyst for CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” show.

“Each year we get the chance to honor hardworking and passionate fathers who are committed to creating change in their industries and communities,” said Dan Orwig, president and chief executive officer of The Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council. “We are thrilled to honor four such inspirational dads this year who are so well-respected in their roles and have an unwavering commitment to their families and philanthropic efforts.”

To date, the council has donated more than $30 million to family-related charities nationwide.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Macy's Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad