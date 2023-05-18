Macy’s Jeff Gennette Named a Father of the Year

Jeff Gennette will soon have a lot more time to spend with his daughter Jude — but he’s done a pretty good job up until now.

Gennette’s parenting skills will be recognized next month when the chief executive officer of Macy’s, who has announced that he will exit that role next February, will be named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council.

Gennette and his husband Geoff Welch, a retired graphics producer, will be honored along with actor Matthew Broderick and Michael Kay, Yes Network’s New York Yankees broadcaster, host of the Yes’ “CenterStage” interview show, cohost of “The Michael Kay Show” radio show and cohost with Alex Rodriguez of “KayRod Cast” for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

The 81st annual Father of the Year Awards will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and the event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy, which works to break the cycle of poverty for rural American children most vulnerable to educational and food inequities by providing early learning and other support.

This year’s awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson, cohost of “CBS Mornings” and analyst for CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” show.

“Each year we get the chance to honor hardworking and passionate fathers who are committed to creating change in their industries and communities,” said Dan Orwig, president and chief executive officer of The Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council. “We are thrilled to honor four such inspirational dads this year who are so well-respected in their roles and have an unwavering commitment to their families and philanthropic efforts.”

To date, the council has donated more than $30 million to family-related charities nationwide.