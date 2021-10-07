×
Executives From Macy’s, QVC, HSN and Lowe’s Cast for ‘America’s Big Deal’ Shopping Show

The shoppable TV series premieres Oct. 13 on USA Networks.

"America's Big Deal" promo art. Courtesy

Think of it as a shoppable version of “Shark Tank.” And USA Networks’ “America’s Big Deal” now has its panel of sharks.

The shoppable TV series premiering Oct. 13 will feature as judges Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s Fashion Office; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president and chief brand and marketing officer of Lowe’s; Don Freison, executive vice president, supply chain of Lowe’s; Bill Boltz, executive vice president, merchandising at Lowe’s, and Joy Mangano, chief executive officer of The Joy Company, who inspired the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence film “Joy,” and is a top on-air personality at QVC and HSN, the network said.

“America’s Big Deal” show has entrepreneurs competing to sell their ready-to-ship products live on TV, representing home solutions, electronics, games, pets and other categories.

On each episode, entrepreneurs will pitch products, which viewers can purchase in real time using ShoppableTV by scanning a code on-screen and checking out with NBCUniversal Checkout. Meanwhile, the expert panelists will offer insight and advice, and the entrepreneur with the highest number of sales during each episode’s buying window will have the opportunity for a potential purchase order with one of the three retailers.  

The series’ executive producers are DIGA Studios’ Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Shawn Strickland and showrunner Alison Holloway. Mangano also serves as executive producer. 

NBC Universal, parent company of USA Networks, has been pitching TV as a shopping venue to users and advertisers for years. In 2019, it brought Shoppable TV to its Golf Channel and partnered with Lacoste on an integration for the French Open. It also recently launched One Platform Commerce technology to bring an AR feature to shopping from the screen.

The entertainment network and media company is not alone in the move to merge content and commerce on TV. Amazon Prime Video’s “Making The Cut” fashion competition show and “Savage x Fenty” runway shows are shoppable. And YouTube recently made ads on connected TVs shoppable.

 

