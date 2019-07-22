Macy's Removes Dinner Plates After Claims of Body Shaming

Macy’s is responding to the accusations its promoting eating disorders via a set of dinner plates.

After a social media uproar, the department store is recalling a set of dinner plates by kitchenware brand Pourtions that many on claim support harmful eating practices. The novelty plates in question are designed with measured food portions drawn out on the plates, including a plate with indicators for a “food coma” versus a “foodie” and the most controversial plate with indicators of “mom jeans,” “favorite jeans” and “skinny jeans” decreasing in size.

The backlash began when Alie Ward, “Ologies” podcast host and writer, tweeted a picture of the plates on display at Macy’s, captioning it with “how can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states.”

Others on — including actress Jameela Jamil — began sharing their outrage over the product after Ward’s tweet, stating that the plates encourage eating disorders and promote unrealistic body standards.

Macy’s quickly responded to the backlash, replying to Ward’s tweet that they will be removing the plates from their stores. “Hi Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product,” Macy’s wrote. “It will be removed from all Story at Macy’s locations.”

The plates are still available for purchase on Pourtions’ own web site. The product page states that “research shows that people unintentionally consume more calories when faced with larger portions. So, to keep you from overindulging, our tableware collection provides helpful — and hilarious — visual cues. It’ll spice up your dinner table, and your conversation.”

