Maddie Ziegler on Feeling Like an Alien at Giambattista Valli

Maddie Ziegler has been making the most of fashion weeks, attending shows in New York before hitting Paris for the Acne Studios and Giambattista Valli shows.

She’s been taking some bold beauty risks, bleaching her brows earlier in the week. “I felt like I was a completely different person, and it was so much fun to just be a chameleon and change into something completely different. I felt like an alien, but in a good way.”

She was back to brown brows by Friday afternoon after a morning dye session.

The dancer has also been taking some sartorial risks with more masculine-style suiting for the shows, but sported a green-and-gold miniskirt set, topped with a pink satin coat. “I’ve really been playing up the masculinity. Recently I’ve been more tomboy, which has been really fun,” she said, but she reveled in the chance to put on something more feminine for the Friday show.

There were plenty of looks to choose from no matter which way she’s feeling, as Valli showed not only sequined and slinky gowns, full skirts and lots of lace, but also knitwear on men that could bring the comfort for anyone.

Ziegler will be premiering her new film “Bloody Hell” at SXSW, the biographical tale of writer Molly McGlynn being diagnosed with a reproductive condition. “It’s an emotionally challenging role but I’m very excited for people to see that side of me.”

Ziegler sat front row with Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, who has returned to fashion week after a long absence, while the fashion crowd waited a painful 40 minutes for the show to get on the road.