Maddie Ziegler Creates Makeup Collection With Morphe 2 

The collection is inspired by Ziegler’s own evolution throughout her life and career.

Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler Changement
Maddie Ziegler for Morphe 2. Courtesy of Morphe 2

Maddie Ziegler is growing her presence in the beauty industry with her latest collaboration.

The actress and dancer is teaming up with Morphe 2 on a new nine-piece makeup collection called Changement, which is a French ballet term that means “change,” and is inspired by Ziegler’s own evolution throughout her life and career. 

“It really did play off of me evolving as a person and that’s why I ended up naming the eye shadow palette ‘Changement’ because it’s a play off my dance background and it’s a dance ballet term in French that means ‘to change,’” she said. “I kind of ran with that and I was like that’s so interesting because I’m changing and I’m growing up.”

Ziegler also looked to the weather as inspiration for the collection, designing all the product packaging in the same pastel blue shade to represent the sky. 

The nine-piece collection includes products like a 16-pan eye shadow palette with matte and shimmery shades; a gel eyeliner that comes in teal, purple and gold; a brow pen that comes in four shades, and a four-piece makeup brush collection that comes with makeup clips and a makeup bag. Products range in price from $6 to $25 and will be available on the Morphe website and stores on Sept. 1. 

Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler Changement makeup collection.

“The eye shadow palette is definitely my favorite, but I really loved getting to do the eyeliners as well because they’re just so rich and creamy,” Ziegler explained. “I picked three shades that were already based on the eye shadows, so you can do a monochromatic eye shadow and liner look, which I think is going to look so beautiful on so many different skin tones.” 

Ziegler’s makeup collection is her second time working with Morphe, which is the sister brand to Morphe 2. The actress previously teamed with Morphe in 2020 for another makeup collection. 

Morphe, which is owned by Forma Brands, launched Morphe 2 in 2020 as a Gen Z-oriented subbrand with more affordable options and multipurpose products. The line launched with TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as the faces of the brand.

Ziegler’s Morphe 2 collection is just her latest venture in the beauty space. In addition to her first Morphe collection, Ziegler served as the face of Kate Spade New York’s namesake fragrance in 2020. Earlier this year, Ziegler made a foray in the fashion industry, teaming with Fabletics on an extraterrestrial-inspired athleisure collection. 

Ziegler has been in the spotlight since she was eight years old, making her debut on Lifetime’s hit reality TV show, “Dance Moms.” She later grew in prominence after dancing in a series of music videos for musician Sia. She’s since transitioned into a career in acting, starring in films like “West Side Story,” “The Fallout” and “The Book of Henry.” 

The actress explained that her recent acting projects have impacted her go-to beauty routine.

“It’s funny too because I was saying the other day that I used to wear a lot more makeup when I was younger than I do now because of competitions and all of that stuff,” she explained. “Now, being on set and having really long days and having to be in your makeup all day, I very much like my makeup routine now. If I wear any makeup at all, it’s so simple. Like I barely wear makeup anymore which is kind of fun for me because when I do wear makeup I always want to create something super fun and bold, so there’s no in-between for me. I’m either fresh faced or I want to do a crazy eye.” 

Ziegler, 19, also explained that she has her sights on doing more in the beauty industry, ultimately with the goal of launching her own beauty brand.

“My dream is to have a makeup line of my own one day,” she said. “I personally think that the makeup space — kind of the makeup lines with celebrities — it’s really oversaturated, so I am taking my time and I’m not in a rush. I may do it when I’m 30 or something, but it’s something that I know will happen at some point in my career.” 

