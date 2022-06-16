×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Maddie Ziegler Teams With Fabletics on Extraterrestrial-inspired Collection

This is the dancer and actress’ fifth collaboration with the fashion brand.

Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection
Maddie Ziegler models pieces from her Fabletics collection. Courtesy of Fabletics

Maddie Ziegler and Fabletics are teaming up once again, this time for an extraterrestrial-inspired fashion collection.

The dancer and actress is releasing an athleisure collection on Thursday that offers bodysuits, sports bras, mesh tops, high-waisted shorts, tank tops and more in an earthy color palette.

“I was really inspired by earthy tones and then I saw the movie ‘Dune,’ so those kinds of textures and the sand dunes really inspired me,” Ziegler said. “I also wanted to do very interstellar vibes, so it’s kind of earthy and extraterrestrial. I wanted to capture nature in this collection especially with the fabrics and the different patterns and tones.”

The extraterrestrial and earthy inspiration is reflected in the collection’s color palette of brown, gray, navy and green. Several pieces incorporate an interstellar-themed pattern, like a long-sleeve crop top, sports bra and bike shorts.

Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection
Maddie Ziegler models pieces from her Fabletics collection. Courtesy of Fabletics

Ziegler explained that while she’s teamed with Fabletics five times, this collection is very different from her others as it offers a more neutral tone.

“All of the other collections that I’ve done have included really bright colors or pastels,” she said. “This collection stays really neutral and that’s something we haven’t really tapped into yet, so I feel like [the collection] has evolved with my age. I love color more than anything, but I feel like right now I’m in a neutral phase.”

Ziegler stated her favorite pieces from the collection are the interstellar-printed styles, like the reversible bralette and the high waisted shorts, and the raincloud style set, which has a washed out look to it. She also likes the terrycloth items for their comfort.

“Comfort is key for me,” Ziegler explained. “I just love layering and I feel like we pulled some layering pieces into this collection, especially the interstellar-printed set with the monochromatic bra top and bike shorts. And then we created a mesh top to go over it to add layering dynamics.”

Ziegler has been in the spotlight since she was eight years old, making her debut on Lifetime’s hit reality show, “Dance Moms.” She then grew to prominence when she appeared in a series of music videos for musician Sia. She’s since transitioned to a career in acting, starring in films like “The Book of Henry,” “The Fallout” and “West Side Story.”

The Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection is available starting Thursday at Fabletics stores and online. The collection starts at $29.95 and offers sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection
Maddie Ziegler models pieces from her Fabletics collection. Maddie Ziegler

