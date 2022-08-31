Maddie Ziegler’s Beauty Deal, Allure Shutters Print, LGPA Picks Dunning Golf

ZIEGLER’S CHANGE: Maddie Ziegler is growing her presence in the beauty industry with her latest collaboration.

The actress and dancer is teaming up with Morphe 2 on a new nine-piece makeup collection called Changement, which is a French ballet term that means “change,” and is inspired by Ziegler’s own evolution throughout her life and career.

“It really did play off of me evolving as a person and that’s why I ended up naming the eye shadow palette ‘Changement’ because it’s a play off my dance background and it’s a dance ballet term in French that means ‘to change,’” she said. “I kind of ran with that and I was like that’s so interesting because I’m changing and I’m growing up.”

Ziegler also looked to the weather as inspiration for the collection, designing all the product packaging in the same pastel blue shade to represent the sky.

The nine-piece collection includes products like a 16-pan eye shadow palette with matte and shimmery shades; a gel eyeliner that comes in teal, purple and gold; a brow pen that comes in four shades, and a four-piece makeup brush collection that comes with makeup clips and a makeup bag. Products range in price from $6 to $25 and will be available on the Morphe website and stores on Sept. 1.

Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler Changement makeup collection.

“The eye shadow palette is definitely my favorite, but I really loved getting to do the eyeliners as well because they’re just so rich and creamy,” Ziegler explained. “I picked three shades that were already based on the eye shadows, so you can do a monochromatic eye shadow and liner look, which I think is going to look so beautiful on so many different skin tones.”

Ziegler’s makeup collection is her second time working with Morphe, which is the sister brand to Morphe 2. The actress previously teamed with Morphe in 2020 for another makeup collection.

Morphe, which is owned by Forma Brands, launched Morphe 2 in 2020 as a Gen Z-oriented subbrand with more affordable options and multipurpose products. The line launched with TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as the faces of the brand.

Ziegler’s Morphe 2 collection is just her latest venture in the beauty space. In addition to her first Morphe collection, Ziegler served as the face of Kate Spade New York’s namesake fragrance in 2020. Earlier this year, Ziegler made a foray in the fashion industry, teaming with Fabletics on an extraterrestrial-inspired athleisure collection.

Ziegler has been in the spotlight since she was eight years old, making her debut on Lifetime’s hit reality TV show, “Dance Moms.” She later grew in prominence after dancing in a series of music videos for musician Sia. She’s since transitioned into a career in acting, starring in films like “West Side Story,” “The Fallout” and “The Book of Henry.”

The actress explained that her recent acting projects have impacted her go-to beauty routine.

“It’s funny too because I was saying the other day that I used to wear a lot more makeup when I was younger than I do now because of competitions and all of that stuff,” she explained. “Now, being on set and having really long days and having to be in your makeup all day, I very much like my makeup routine now. If I wear any makeup at all, it’s so simple. Like I barely wear makeup anymore which is kind of fun for me because when I do wear makeup I always want to create something super fun and bold, so there’s no in-between for me. I’m either fresh faced or I want to do a crazy eye.”

Ziegler, 19, also explained that she has her sights on doing more in the beauty industry, ultimately with the goal of launching her own beauty brand.

“My dream is to have a makeup line of my own one day,” she said. “I personally think that the makeup space — kind of the makeup lines with celebrities — it’s really oversaturated, so I am taking my time and I’m not in a rush. I may do it when I’m 30 or something, but it’s something that I know will happen at some point in my career.” — LAYLA ILCHI

DIGITAL ONLY: Allure Magazine is switching to an exclusively digital model, several sources have confirmed to WWD.

The decision will take effect later this year, with the beauty magazine’s December issue being its final print edition.

The September 2013 Allure magazine cover. Courtesy Photo

Although some employees will be reshuffled as the Allure brand goes fully digital, no layoffs have been confirmed yet.

The company is focusing on growing its digital footprint, with an insider telling WWD Allure’s social traffic was up 177 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2022, and that the brand’s August issue featuring Kim Kardashian was the magazine’s highest-performing cover to date.

Allure was founded in 1991 by Linda Wells, releasing its first issue March of that same year and printing monthly issues ever since (with the exception of combined June/July and December/January issues).

Allure’s retail store on Lafayette Street in New York, which opened in 2021, will continue operating as usual.

Declines in print have been widespread in recent years. Earlier this year, WWD reported that 26 out of 45 U.S.-based titles had reduced their print frequency since 2019 as pandemic pressures rose.

Following its acquisition by digital media company Dotdash last year, Meredith Corp. has shifted six of its publications: InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español, to digital-only models. — NOOR LOBAD

WOMEN TO THE FORE: Dunning Golf is getting serious about the women’s business.

The upscale performance-driven brand that expanded into womenswear earlier this year has been selected by the LPGA Tour as the official uniform supplier of the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup Teams.

Solheim Cup U.S. team captain Stacy Lewis in Dunning Golf apparel Courtesy of LPGA

Under the terms of the deal, Dunning’s designers will work with 2023 U.S. team captain Stacy Lewis and assistant captains Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis to customize and create the official uniforms worn by the U.S. team for the 18th event, which will be held at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, Sept. 18 to 24, 2023. This marks the first time the tournament will be held in Spain, the LPGA said. In addition, Dunning will design the uniforms for the 19th Solheim Cup, to be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in 2024.

“I am really excited to work with the team at Dunning Golf to create the uniforms our teams will wear for the next two years,” Lewis said. “Uniforms are always a key element in making the Solheim Cup a fun and inspirational experience for the team. While you’re wearing the red, white and blue, you can’t help but feel a rush of adrenaline and patriotism. The Dunning Golf crew has been incredible to work with so far, and I can’t wait to see everything they pull together for our players.”

Dunning launched its women’s collection this spring and it features many of the same attributes as the men’s collection: clean lines, sophisticated colors and patterns and technical fabrics including Coolmax.

“As an authentic performance apparel brand, we are thrilled and honored to be chosen to design uniforms for the U.S. team for the next two Solheim Cups,” said S. Mike Elliott, president of Dunning Golf. “Watching Stacy, Morgan and Natalie get excited about the product itself is absolutely awesome.”

“When it came to creating our women’s collection, we did not veer from what makes our men’s collection so outstanding. Dunning is designed for players in the competitive spirit of golfers at the highest levels,” added Michael J. Setola, chief executive officer of Dunning Golf. “Our selection by the U.S. team validates our goals. We are honored to be associated with the team and the spirit of the Solheim Cup.”

Dunning Golf is sold at more than 1,500 better country club and resort shops across the country and online. It was founded by Ralph Dunning in 2001 and sold to Tharanco Lifestyle in 2011. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

NEW SIGNING: Kristen McMenamy has signed with The Lions.

This marks the American model’s return to the modeling agency. Most recently, McMenamy was represented by Ford Models.

“I am excited to welcome back the most unique icon in our industry,” Ali Kavoussi, managing partner at The Lions, told WWD in a statement.

The agency plans on “broadening her profile in America and aligning her with brands that embrace individuality and strength,” she continued.

Rising to fame during the grunge fashion era of the ’90s — standing out with her androgynous look (and popularizing the no-eyebrows trend) — McMenamy, 57, has remained a fashion fixture.

Kristen McMenamy opening the Fendace runway show.

She graced the cover of British Vogue in January, shot by Steven Meisel. The cover read: “The Return of Kristen McMenamy.”

She opened the Fendace (the collaboration between Versace and Fendi) runway show during Milan Fashion Week in 2021, and she closed Valentino’s fall 2022 presentation. She also appeared in the Gucci Aria fall campaign in 2021, photographed by Mert and Marcus. And most recently, McMenamy was on the cover of Perfect Magazine, shot by Zhong Lin and creative directed by Katie Grand.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, McMenamy joins a roaster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio and Kate Upton. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

BIGGER GAME: Fanatics is expanding its relationship with the Olympics.

The digital sports and merchandising platform has inked a deal with LA28 and Team USA to elevate the fan shopping experience before, during and after the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Fanatics will sell authorized LA28 merchandise.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will offer a large assortment of officially licensed apparel, hard goods, memorabilia, collectibles and real-time on-demand products for the LA28 and Team USA Olympics and Paralympics — both online and in stores. Fanatics will also create physical retail spaces offering product and experiences throughout Los Angeles at the multiple venues and stadiums that will be used for the LA28 Games.

Fanatics has been the e-commerce partner of Team USA since 2009 and has had a deal with the International Olympic Committee since 2021.

Fanatics will also be creating specific product for the Games and will outfit the tens of thousands of volunteers who will be working during the events.

“With Team USA’s exceptional reach and the Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there’s never been a more exciting time in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “Fans want to be part of the Games every step of the way and, as the industry leader, Fanatics is the perfect creative force to bring that journey to life through products and retail. They’ll bring continuous freshness to the market for fans while rapidly advancing retail technology to give consumers seamless, tailored experiences.”

“As excitement builds around the United States hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Fanatics is incredibly proud to be the official retail provider of LA28 and Team USA,” said Gary Gertzog, president of business affairs for Fanatics. “We look forward to providing a best-in-class product assortment, as well as a heightened retail experience for fans whether attending the Games in Los Angeles or cheering from afar around the world.”

The agreement was between Fanatics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, the commercial joint venture between the LA28 Games and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and is part of the group’s focus to attract younger consumers by offering a range of retail experiences and more made-to-order products. — J.E.P.