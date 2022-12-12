‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Debuts as Bamboo Underwear’s First Celebrity Ambassador 

Madelaine Petsch is the newest face of Bamboo Underwear. As the underwear brand’s first-ever celebrity ambassador, Petsch will appear in a number of campaigns in 2023, unveiling the brand’s latest collections.

Madelaine Petsch in Bamboo Underwear. COURTESY OF BAMBOO UNDERWEAR

“I’ve been a fan of Bamboo Underwear for a long time, so I’m very honored to be working with them now,” Petsch said. “They make the most comfortable undies and cutest sets I’ve ever tried. Their fabric is very comfortable and their values really align with mine.”

The brand’s mission is to bring the most comfortable underwear to the world, using quality viscose from bamboo and fabric that is breathable, moisture-wicking and thermo-regulating.

“Madelaine Petsch is an incredibly talented individual, and her values perfectly reflect those of the Bamboo Underwear brand. She embodies strength and confidence, which are two traits that we feel our product helps people to feel,” Mathieu Landry-Girouard, the cofounder of Bamboo Underwear, said in a statement.

“The campaigns will involve Madelaine modeling our latest collections, as well as promoting our values, story and products to her large fan base. We truly believe this partnership will help us strengthen our essence and place us as the most comfortable underwear brand in the world,” Girouard continued.

The pieces are available on bamboounderwear.com. The prices on the underwear site range from $21–$66 and sizes from XS to XXL.

To ring in the holiday season, Petsch will be donating 200 pairs of Bamboo Underwear to My Friend’s Place, a charity that supports the homeless youths of Los Angeles. Annually, around the holiday season, starting Dec. 19, the organization curates a gifting week meant to brighten the holidays for unhoused young people.

Madelaine Petsch currently stars as Cheryl Blossom on CW’s “Riverdale” series, which is gearing up to premiere its seventh and final season.