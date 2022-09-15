×
Madelaine Petsch Embraces Barbiecore as ‘Mane Muse’ for Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts

The actress is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on the CW’s “Riverdale.”

Madelaine Petsch for the Mane Addicts'
By Far
Dorsey
Funboy
Le Specs
View ALL 11 Photos

Mane Addicts has revealed Madelaine Petsch as its latest Mane Muse. 

Petsch appears in the latest edition of Mane Muse in a photoshoot heavily inspired by pop culture’s current fascination with Barbiecore, associated with prominent hues of hot pink dominating runway and style trends and the upcoming “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The star is best-known for her role as It-girl Cheryl Blossom in the CW hit show “Riverdale,” which has run for six successful seasons, with a seventh and final season set to premiere next year. 

Mane Addicts is a digital hair community for both consumers and hair experts created by renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin. “Mane Muse” is the community’s featured series, which aims to highlight certain women that Atkin and the Mane Addicts team admire.

A closer look at the Barbiecore-themed shoot for Madelaine Petsch as Mane Addicts’ Mane Muse. Mike Rosenthal/Courtesy of Mane Addicts

“Madelaine is all things ‘cool girl’ right now,” Atkin said. “We love her energy, and she was perfect for this theme. She’s also someone who people look up to and care about on such a deep level, and that’s the type of person we try to incorporate into our Mane Muse features. We strive to highlight those who love beauty and are inspiring to the next generation.”

Petsch’s photoshoot was decked out in all-pink everything, even complete with the actress sporting a blonde wig, posing in a life-size Barbie box and a hot pink ball gown. 

Atkin chose the Barbie theme because of the doll’s significant cultural relevance over the years up to her evolution now, with the doll’s variety of iconic fashion and hairstyles aligning with the Mane Addicts vibe. 

A closer look at the Barbiecore-themed shoot for Madelaine Petsch as Mane Addicts’ Mane Muse. Mike Rosenthal/Courtesy of Mane Addicts

“I think the fun of Barbie now is that she has evolved,” Atkin said. “She’s no longer a plastic doll that kids play with — she’s become a cultural phenomenon. She’s a major part of our American culture and exudes the cool confidence our Mane community embodies.”

The photos, which show Petsch in four different looks, were taken by Atikin’s husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal, with Petsch’s hair and makeup done by Marc Mena and Jen Tioseco, respectively. The blonde wig worn by the actress (a natural redhead), was made by Zachary Morad. 

“It was so much fun working with Madelaine on this shoot,” Atkin said. “I love working with other strong women and being collaboratively creative. She’s truly a one-take wonder and so fun to watch work.”

A closer look at the Barbiecore-themed shoot for Madelaine Petsch as Mane Addicts’ Mane Muse.
