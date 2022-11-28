×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Madelyn Cline Shines in Chartreuse Alexandre Vauthier Dress on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The actress is continuing to promote her new movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Madelyn Cline appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 23, wearing a chartreuse dress with matching boots.

For her appearance on the show as she continues her promotional tour for her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Cline wore a long-sleeved chartreuse dress with a round neckline, side cutouts at the bodice, a slightly flared hemline at the skirt and a thin rope waist belt from Alexandre Vauthier.

The brand’s colorful spring 2022 line featured colors ranging from absinthe green to turquoise, a follow-up to its contrasting all-black couture collection.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1752 -- Pictured: Actress Madelyn Cline on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)
Madelyn Cline on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 23. Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

She paired the dress with a pair of matching pointy-toe boots, from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2022 collection.

Of his spring collection, Vauthier said to WWD, “It’s great to see an effervescence again, with people going out again, but I get the impression that COVID-19 pushed people toward what’s essential. If my clothes are essential to some clients, I’m thrilled.”

Cline worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create her look for the television appearance. Cuttrell also works with Maude Apatow, Gigi Hadid and Lili Reinhart.

For makeup, Cline tapped Hung Vanngo, who went heavy on the earth tones for the actress. Cuttrell sported a matte lip, a hint of rose blush in a clay tone, copper tone smokey eyeshadow and mascara. For hair, Cline worked with Danielle Priano, who gave the actress wavy curtain bangs and a high-top pin-up bun.

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cline discussed her movie and her Thanksgiving plans, where she did not cook. The actress told Fallon, “I don’t cook. It’s in everybody’s best interest if I don’t.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” began a limited one-week theatrical release on Nov. 23. The movie will stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 23.

