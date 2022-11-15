×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Madelyn Cline Channels Greek Goddess Inspiration for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

The actress stars in the sequel to the 2019 film "Knives Out."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Madelyn Cline arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” on Nov. 14, wearing a Grecian-style green dress.

In honor of her new movie, Cline wore a Grecian-inspired dress by Atelier Versace with braided fabric detailing throughout, a partially ruched fabric bodice that flowed into a long train and a thigh-high slit. Cline accessorized with diamond stud earrings from Reza. She topped off the look with a pair of nude open-toe strappy sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Cline worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create her look for the event. Cuttrell has also worked with Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid and Maude Apatow. Cuttrell has been Cline’s go-to stylist during her press tour “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” dressing the actress in brands such as Hermès, Tom Ford and Jean Paul Gaultier.

For makeup, Cline opted for an elevated evening-ready look, including a nude lip, contoured cheekbones and mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a flowing wavy style.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” marks one of Cline’s biggest projects she’s joined since the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

Cline came into the public eye after being cast in the Netflix teen drama series “Outer Banks.” The show is about a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the conflicts between two groups of teenagers. Cline recently completed filming season three of the streaming series set to debut on Netflix in 2023.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuts in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Cline, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

