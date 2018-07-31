MADEWELL EXTENDS RANGE: Madewell, a division of J. Crew, is expanding its extended sizing offerings.

This past spring, Madewell introduced denim in extended sizes 33 to 35 and new fits like the Curvy Jean. Now it has extended its sizing in denim to 37 and dresses, knits, sweaters, tops, and jackets from XXS to 3X, across 40 percent of the Madewell collection. The extended size range became available Tuesday. All pieces are available for purchase on madewell.com.

Top denim styles will be offered in select Madewell stores across the country through its Dot-Com Try-On program, which allows customers to try on all sizes and styles in person and place their order with a store associate. The retailer offers free shipping for in-store and online customers who have joined their free loyalty program.

Madewell is rolling out extended sizing in-store slowly so the team can continue to fine-tune offerings based on customer feedback. The goal is to have the majority of extended sizing available in-store by next year. Prices on the extended sizes are the same as straight sizes.

Earlier this month, J. Crew said it was partnering with Universal Standard, which caters to sizes 6 to 32, on a capsule collection and was rolling out extended sizes in its own collection through the fall.