Female founders are coming together for the first Madison Avenue Block Party benefiting the Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee and Win, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for homeless families in New York City.

On Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., all participating stores will have in-store activations, including visits from designers, along with refreshments. Ten percent of proceeds from participating stores will go back to these two organizations (5 percent of event proceeds to each).

The Women’s Committee is a community of Central Park philanthropists with a passion for making sure Central Park remains clean, beautiful, free and open to all, every day. Some of their successes have included raising funds for the reconstruction of the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, the two-time renovation of Safari Playground, the recreation of the urns at Bow Bridge and the future restoration of Conservatory Garden.

In the past year, Win served nearly 9,200 homeless people, including more than 5,000 children, and helped more than 700 families transition out of shelters into homes of their own.

Local restaurants and shops participating are Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Bandier, Ever After, Farinella, Jenni Kayne, La Ligne, LoveShackFancy, Madison Apothecary, The Westside, Veronica Beard and Lingua Franca.

Refreshments are provided by William Greenberg Desserts and Summer Somewhere Wines.

