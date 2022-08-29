Madison Beer Named Fenty Beauty Ambassador

Madison Beer has been named the latest ambassador for Fenty Beauty.

On Monday, the cosmetics line, founded by Rihanna, said the singer is its newest face.

Beer also posted on her official Instagram account that she had joined the Fenty family, using its products for the look in the music video of her newest song “Dangerous,” which premiered on Friday.

“I idolize Rihanna and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why,” Beer said. “These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched. I use Fenty throughout my routine from foundation and contour, to bronzer and lip color. To be asked to be a part of this amazing community she’s created was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Among some of the products used in the video were the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the line’s latest launch, along with some of its bestsellers such as the Match Stix Correcting Skinstick, Contour Skinstick and the Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara.

Some of the singer’s suggested must-have products from Fenty are the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 280 or 260.

Beer joins a list of stars, including Madison Bailey of Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” and entrepreneur and reality star Kane Lim of Netflix’s “Bling Empire,” as Fenty Beauty’s newest faces in 2022.