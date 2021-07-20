Victoria’s Secret has tapped Madison Beer for its latest fragrance

The singer and songwriter is the face of Victoria’s Secret’s new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance, part of its popular Tease fragrance pillar. The scent includes notes of vanilla meringue, santal flower and sheer amber.

“Working with Victoria’s Secret on this campaign was a literal dream come true,” Beer told WWD. “I’ve been shopping with them for years. I was really inspired by the brand’s recommitment to championing all women and their individual experiences, so I was honored to be a part of the new Tease campaign in this new chapter for Victoria’s Secret.”

Beer appears in the fragrance’s ad campaign posing against a cloud backdrop, which is meant to evoke the scent’s “light-as-air sweetness.” The campaign imagery was photographed by Mario Sorrenti.

“The imagery we created that day exceeded all my expectations,” Beer said about the campaign. “Mario is such a legend and made me feel so empowered on set. It was amazing to collaborate with him.”

The ad campaign is Beer’s latest venture in the beauty industry. In June, she revealed her DNA-based skin care line, Know Beauty, which she created in partnership with actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens and Dr. Karen Kagha. She also partnered with Morphe in September to release a makeup collection that was inspired by her 2021 debut album, “Life Support.”

“Fragrance is such a big part of my beauty routine — from lighting a candle when I’m getting ready to applying a fragrance right before I leave my house,” Beer continued. “Fragrance is one of those things that can really set the mood for the night. I never leave the house without it.”

The Tease Crème Cloud fragrance comes in a 1.7 oz. bottle for $58 and a 3.4 oz. bottle for $78. The scent is also available in a rollerball, fragrance mist, lotion, body cream and bath crystals ranging in price from $18 to $35 at Victoria’s Secret.

