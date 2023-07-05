Vetements Creates Costumes for Madonna Tour

SHOWTIME: Vetements’ Guram Gvasalia has created the stage costumes for Madonna’s upcoming tour, he revealed via Instagram on Wednesday. The post showed a photo of the pair together, seemingly hard at work, crouched over a screen.

He thanked the performer. “Designing your costumes was such a privilege and an honor,” he wrote. “Seeing you work, seeing your drive and determination is so inspiring; now I understand why you are who you are. You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are the QUEEN!”

Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour,” intended to celebrate her four decades in music, was initially due to start on July 15 in Vancouver and include 84 dates in North America and Europe, before its start was postponed last month when the artist was hospitalized with a bacterial infection, which reports attributed to her grueling rehearsal schedule. A new start date for the tour, due to culminate next January, has yet to be revealed.