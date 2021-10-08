Madonna Releases Madame X Fashion Collection

Madonna is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a new fashion collection.

The music icon is releasing the Madame X merchandise collection — the same name as her recent studio album and her new documentary that releases today on Paramount+.

The fashion collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and shorts featuring images of Madonna as “Madame X,” the singer’s secret agent alter ego that she embodied for the album and subsequent tour. The styles include images of Madonna wearing a tiara and an eyepatch embellished with a studded “X.”

Styles from Madonna’s Madame X merchandise collection. Courtesy

The “Madame X” documentary is a concert film made during Madonna’s recent tour when she was in Lisbon, Portugal for a six-night concert series. The documentary includes many of her onstage performances, as well as performances from her daughter, Lourdes Leon, and an appearance from the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, a Portuguese batuque group.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said in a statement about the film. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Madonna’s Madame X merchandise collection ranges in price from $30 to $75 and is available on the singer’s website. More styles are expected to be added to the collection soon. The “Madame X” documentary is also available to stream now on Paramount+.

READ MORE HERE:

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership

Rolling Stone Unveils New Merchandise Collection

Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Podcast