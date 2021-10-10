×
Madonna Takes ‘Madame X’ to Harlem for an Intimate Evening

The singer invited her close friends and an invite-only audience to a special performance.

By
Jasper Brown
Plus Icon
Madonna Releases Madame X Fashion Collection
Madonna performing during the Madame X tour Paramount+

When Madonna says she is going to appear onstage for her first true performance in two years, there is only one thing to do: Go!

The pop icon hosted the intimate, invite-only event in Harlem Friday night at Ginny’s Supper Club in the lower level of the restaurant Red Rooster in celebration of the premiere of her documentary concert film “Madame X” streaming on Paramount+.

The crowd — including Steven Klein, Jose Xtravaganza, Aquaria and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon — sipped cocktails and scoped out the best spot in the modest-sized, 100- to 200-person room, waiting to see the special cabaret-style show.

And wait they did.

Patience was required as the audience swayed to the DJ’s music before suddenly a spotlight illuminated the stage. Finally, at 1:42 a.m., Madonna writhed onto the stage in a vampy black Vivienne Westwood dress with thigh-high slit. Her waist-length platinum blonde haired glowed as cell phones flashed to capture the FOMO-inducing Queen of Pop.

A nine-piece band accompanied Madonna, who performed mostly newer “Madame X” songs like “Dark Ballet” along with classics such as “La Isla Bonita.” The energy in the room was palpable as Madonna danced on top of the piano and grinded against a column she seductively mounted.

Just as Madonna seemed to be closing the final song of the evening, “Like a Prayer,” she called out to the audience: “All right, people — we’re ready to take this outside, so follow us! We’re going to play a little game of follow the leader.”

The slightly perplexed but enthusiastic crowd immediately obliged, following Madonna from the lounge onto a closed-off 126th Street. There she, alongside musician Jon Batiste, continued to blare a jazzy rendition of “Like a Prayer” into megaphones with the band and backup singers in tow. Security was heavy as they shielded Madonna from fans who could not believe they were parading down the street with the megastar at nearly 2:30 a.m.

The Madge march ended a couple of blocks away at the big red doors of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Shortly after, Madonna was whisked away in a black car, but the night was not over quite yet. Guests were invited back to the venue for the after party. With drinks still flowing, the crowd let loose and took to the dance floor.

Madonna reappeared discreetly in a corner table flanked by friends celebrating with Champagne. After watching partygoers show off their best vogueing skills, Madonna and posse finally departed, leaving an upbeat room cutting a rug well into the night.

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

