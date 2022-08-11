×
Madonna Looks Back on Her ‘Like a Virgin’ Wardrobe Mishap at Inaugural MTV VMAs on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The legendary pop icon and host discussed her latest album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Madonna in lace sleeves, necklaces and
Madonna Recalls ‘Like a Virgin’ Wardrobe
Madonna and Michael Jackson attend Swifty
Madonna and Michael Jackson attend Swifty
View ALL 31 Photos

Madonna is looking back at one of the biggest moments of her career.

On Wednesday, the pop music icon appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show” where she discussed her newest album, “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,” her birthday grillz and the controversy surrounding her hit ‘80s song, “Like a Virgin.”

The show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, brought up that the song was almost not the lead single for the 1984 album of the same name as apparently the producer, Nile Rodgers, wanted it to be “Material Girl” instead.

Madonna, wearing a top by R13 and baggy blue pants paired with lace fingerless gloves, affirmed that, but claimed the real controversy was regarding her performance of “Like a Virgin” at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards in 1984.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1697 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Madonna and host Jimmy Fallon during promos after their interview on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Madonna on “The Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

“I did that show and I walked down these very steep stairs of a wedding cake,” Madonna explained. “I got to the bottom and I start dancing around and my white stiletto pumps fell off, and I was trying to do this smooth move, like dive for the shoe and make it look like it was choreography. My dress flipped up and my butt was showing. Can you imagine?”

Fallon laughed hysterically as Madonna smiled and rolled her eyes at the memory.

She added, “Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career. Now it’s the opposite. But it happened by accident, and I didn’t even know my butt was showing. It wasn’t even the whole butt, it was just like a butt cheek, like half of a butt cheek.”

“Enough butt to cause a controversy?” Fallon asked.

Then Madonna said that after the performance, she went backstage and her manager stated her career was over.

The two then discussed her embellished birthday grillz, which she claims she’s worn for decades, and what she thinks she would be if she wasn’t in the career she is today, to which she responded she’d most probably be a school teacher.

Later on in the segment, Madonna gifted Fallon a mini embellished handbag with a chain with the word “Butch” emblazoned on it.

“Watch out, butch is coming through,” he yelled, as Madonna and the audience members laughed.

